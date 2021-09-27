Danville is no stranger to gun violence. Nor is this community alone in facing the scourge of violent crime.
But 2021 is shaping up to be a bad year for deaths and injuries at the hands of violent attacks and confrontations, with most of the incidents involving guns.
The past month has been has been especially startling. In late August, a man was found dead from a gunshot wound behind a Danville residence. In a two-week period alone in mid-September, three people died from gun violence, two of those in one incident outside the Blue Bird Liquor Store in the early-morning hours of Sept. 18. Two others were injured in each of those attacks.
Three died and two others were injured in three separate Vermilion County incidents in May and June.
The year got off to a bad start in January with two incidents in the county resulting in three deaths. The first was a gunfight in an Oakwood trailer park that killed two teenagers. A Danville man died of gunshot wounds a few days after that.
In all, at least 11 people have died so far this year in homicides — 10 of those by gunfire. That matches the awful year of 2018 when 11 homicides were recorded. And there are three months left in 2021. And keep in mind there have been numerous
Fortunately, there have been arrests in connection with some of the killings. Three people are charged in the January Oakwood incident. One person has been charged in the shootings outside the liquor store 11 days ago and police indicate there could be more arrests in that incident.
Many of the other shooting deaths remain unsolved.
It’s important to note that violent crime is up throughout the nation, with 2020 recording a dramatic spike in homicides and other violent crimes. Chicago and Indianapolis continue to experience high rates of violence. But it’s not just happening in large cities. Neighboring Champaign County has seen its share of incidents and lost a police officer earlier this year to gunfire.
Determining the cause of this surge of violence is a perplexing exercise. The pandemic has stressed every community and has hit poorer and more diverse neighborhoods the hardest. And the proliferation of guns plays a role as well.
While Danville and Vermilion County should not be singled out for problems that are also occurring in many other places, it’s important for the community to acknowledge what’s happening here and to seek solutions. A community conversation is needed to discuss the violence that’s shattering it and to formulate strategies to confront it.
