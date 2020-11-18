Danville City Council members recently approved increases in sewer fees in a decent compromise when considering the two issues influencing the vote.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. warned aldermen the city’s sanitary and storm water systems needed repairs, but money for the work was not available.
Instead of instituting a series of small, regular fee increases during a number of years for the sewer fund, members of past city councils failed to act on the issue of aging and inadequate sewer infrastructure.
It’s not unusual to see other officials in the same position. Many would rather not increase fees in an effort to maintain popularity, while hoping someone else will need to deal with a problem that’s sure to come along.
Any community must have sewers — and good ones — if it has any hope of attracting development. Few companies will want to put time and effort into constructing a new site only to see delays or cost increases caused by inadequate infrastructure, especially sewers.
The compromise Danville aldermen approved increases the rates, some significantly, but in recognition of the burden the COVID-19 pandemic has put on residents, delays the fee hike until November 2021 bills. The original proposal had called for the higher rates to show up in April 2021.
The proposal also includes regular, small increases in fees to ensure sewer projects can be adequately funded in the future.
The infrastructure in most communities — streets, sewers, water lines and other utilities — all show signs of age. Technology can help make improvements less costly than in the past, but sometimes major work will be necessary to be sure something like a sewer line works the way it is supposed to while keeping residents healthy and safe.
Such improvements don’t come cheap. In this case, it looks like Danville City Council members came up with a plan that eases the fiscal burden a bit for residents while still improving sanitary and storm water sewers.
