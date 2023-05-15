Danville Area Community College offers parents an opportunity to respond to the “There’s nothing to do” complaint once school lets out for the summer. DACC’s College for Kids Summer Camp provides a variety of topics for students ages 8-18 to explore.
Classes begin soon and enrollment is on a first come, first served basis. Those interested should visit Room 106 in the Clock Tower Center at DACC, call 217-554-1667 or visit commed@dacc.edu for enrollment information. Sign-ups are available online at dacccommunityed.coursestorm.com
Cost for classes ranges from $50 for cheerleading to $299 for First Gig Rock Camp, where students learn to play and perform in a rock band. Most classes range from $80 to $175.
The brochure on Summer College for Kids doesn’t list any scholarship information, but it would be worth a call for those parents who are interested in seeing their children join the experience but might not be able to afford the expense.
Local service organizations also could put together scholarships so that children from all economic backgrounds could benefit from the program.
The classes range from the practical — welding, basketball skills and baking — to the arts — pottery, music.
Students can learn about Minecraft, E sports, computer game design and Lego robotics.
Two of the more unique offerings include the sports media camp, where budding sportscasters can learn the tricks of the trade, to a leadership camp where students learn the skills necessary to become tomorrow’s leaders.
These classes allow students to take a deeper look into their topics of interest. They can help young people decide whether to pursue a particular course toward a career or to simply explore what talents they might have.
College for Kids began at DACC in 1980 and has proven popular year after year. Aside from youth sports, it stands among the few offerings for young people to fill their summer days until classes begin again.
The classes are led by qualified instructors whose goals are to encourage young people to learn for learning’s sake, without much emphasis on traditional grades. It’s more about developing skills than earning straight A’s.
With the end of classes just around the corner, College for Kids provides local students with a unique and enjoyable way to spend their summer vacation.
