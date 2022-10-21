Officials at Danville’s OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center recently announced they had to close the hospital’s birthing center due to staffing shortages. That decision places 30 to 40 expectant mothers a month — OSF’s own numbers — in a difficult situation.
It’s a 31-mile drive from Danville to Urbana, about a half-hour on the road — if traffic and weather cooperate. That’s a long time when labor pains are occurring, especially with winter snows just a few weeks away.
OSF officials said the closure could go on for several months until new physicians can be hired. Officials did not comment whether the difficulty is due to pay, insurance matters or some other issue. They did promote the birthing center in Urbana as though it was just around the block instead of a significant distance away.
In any case, the situation is inexcusable for a city of 31,000 and a county of 76,000 people.
Some pregnant women do not have access to transportation other than public transportation. They will have little choice but to go to Sacred Heart’s emergency room to deliver their baby. That situation puts the mother, the infant and hospital personnel at even higher risk than usual. Calling an ambulance to make that 30-mile run to Urbana could be an option, but that does not lessen the risk for the patient and creates a shortage of emergency responders in the city.
Pre-natal and post-partum care will continue in Danville, OSF representatives said. That’s little comfort to women who now must figure out how to make the trip to Urbana to deliver her infant.
OSF operates 15 hospitals in Illinois with 1,500 physicians in its employ, according to the organization’s web site. It seems possible that a couple of physicians could be persuaded to make a temporary move to Danville until full-time people could be hired. While that might cost OSF in the short term, it would greatly add to the comfort of expectant mothers under its care and earn long-term gratitude from the community.
And, frankly, the open-ended closing of the birth center creates a situation where OSF officials could quietly shut the doors permanently a few months in the future.
The situation not only creates issues for OSF patients, but for the community as a whole. As Danville officials work to recruit families to move to the community, health care will be a significant factor in those decisions. Few young families will consider a city with the closest birthing center more than 30 miles away.
OSF officials said they are working hard to remedy the situation at Sacred Heart Medical Center, and there is no reason to doubt their effort. But as the days become weeks and weeks become months, the situation becomes more and more critical for expectant women and their families. Let’s hope OSF finds a solution soon.
