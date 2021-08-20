Danville had every reason to brace itself for results from the 2020 U.S. Census. The trend was set. A multitude of factors were at work to deliver communities such as ours some sour news about their population.
Yet when that news came late last week, it hit with a jolt.
The stunning numbers showed the Danville metro area, which includes Vermilion County, saw a 9.1% population drop from 2010 to 2020. Only one other metro area in the country — Pine Bluff, Arkansas — experienced a more dramatic decrease.
The county’s population total for 2020 was 74,188, which marked a drop of 7,437 from 2010’s population of 81,625. There had been a significant drop from 2000 to 2010 as well, although not as steep. The 2000 population was 83,919. In 1990, it was 88,257.
The size of the decrease in the past decade was a bit larger than some expected. But there was plenty of warning that a big drop was looming.
While the decrease was larger than most American cities, Danville is far from unique. The big headline from the release of these Census numbers was that rural communities across the country saw decreases in population while urban areas saw growth. There has been a clear movement of population away from the country and toward the city.
It’s important for Danville and Vermilion County to take stock of itself in the wake of this news. In fact, we know that kind of analysis has been going on here for quite some time. Perhaps this news will be a wake-up call for the rest of the county to join in. We hope so.
Most counties in Illinois saw a decrease in population, including neighboring counties of Edgar and Iroquois. Overall, Illinois itself saw a slight dip and is losing a congressional district because of it. But some areas saw increases. The Champaign-Urbana metro area grew in population by 2.2%.
The Census numbers game is more than just a curiosity. Population numbers play a major role in public policy decisions that will be made in the next 10 years. In infrastructure determinations, such a roads, utilities, schools, hospitals and other key community components, population numbers and trends make a difference.
Jeanie Cooke, when assessing the Census results, was quick to acknowledge their importance.
“Lost population can certainly negatively impact a community,” said Cooke, who serves as executive director of the Danville Area Convention & Visitors’ Bureau. “As a community, we should look on it as an opportunity to discover reasons for the loss, and formulate how to address those issues.”
Cooke is right. An honest, comprehensive assessment of community assets and issues is necessary to propel Danville and Vermilion County forward.
There remains much to be learned from the Census results as they continue to come in. They will tell the community more of what it needs to know as leaders plan for the future.
But it’s not too early to use the Census numbers as motivation to begin having frank discussions and making strategic decisions about how this community should move ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.