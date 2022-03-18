Danville, at long last, will get its casino.
The Illinois Gaming Board took the major step toward granting a license for casino operations in this community during a long-anticipated meeting last week. The board voted unanimously that the application for a gaming license by Danville Development LLC is viable and suitable, opening the door for construction to begin on a facility just off Interstate 74 and Lynch Road on the city’s east side.
Although great potential for a casino in Danville has existed since the Illinois legislature in 2019 expanded gaming in the state and designated this community for a site license, there is never a sure thing in the gaming world.
It has at times been a bumpy road, but Danville Development LLC seems to have found the right ingredients to make a go of it. The developer is to begin construction soon on the Golden Nugget Danville Casino as it now makes a final push toward obtaining the state gaming license.
When completed, Golden Nugget Danville will feature a 41,500-square-foot gaming floor with 500 slot machines, 14 table games, two restaurants, including a Saltgrass Steakhouse, a sportsbook, and 650 surface parking spaces. The project will offer an online gaming and digital sports betting platform through Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. There will be about 300 jobs.
Such a facility will be a striking amenity for a community that has had its share of challenges the past 20 years as its industrial base eroded and population declined. A community’s image — both external and internal — plays a significant role in its ability to solve socioeconomic problems and attract the type of financial investment that fuels positive momentum.
Politicians and community cheerleaders sometimes go a bit overboard when touting successes while minimizing setbacks, but we don’t blame Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. one bit in his effusive reaction to last week’s casino news.
“The issuance of suitability for the Golden Nugget Danville Casino is momentous for Danville and Vermilion County,” Williams said following the gaming board’s action. He noted that Golden Nugget and the casino developers have a record of success in establishing casino around the country. “We are ecstatic that they are investing in Danville. This means not only millions of dollars in revenue for the city, but hundreds of good-paying jobs, additional patronage of our local businesses, quality entertainment, and much needed restaurants, all of which will improve the quality of life for our people.”
As development advances, the gaming board’s administrator will be able to authorize a final practice gaming session, then issue of a temporary operating permit for commencement of casino operations at the facility. The board will then take final action on granting the casino license.
It is a long and arduous process. But the prospect of a Danville casino is now very real and developers can forge ahead to make it happen.
From a practical standpoint, it is best for Danville residents to maintain a clear-headed and cautious understanding about this development. Casinos, except in a few notable exceptions, do not rescue communities from economic or social distress. They are not the answer to all problems. But they can and do boost tourism revenue, create jobs and infuse valuable funding into public coffers.
And let’s not forget the enhancement such a facility can bring to this community’s image. The casino represents a big “win” for Danville. Such a “win,” if handled smartly, can propel the community to more advancements in the future.
