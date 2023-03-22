It’s easy to see the delight on children’s faces when they watch dozens of colorful balloons take to air in July during Balloons Over Vermilion or as they walk the aisles and enjoy the bright lights and sounds of the holidays during the annual Festival of Trees in November.
What’s not always easy to see — but means even more — are the benefits these two events allow local organizations to provide to local children.
Organizers of the two festivals recently announced the recipients of their annual grants, funded from the proceeds from these special events. This year’s total amounts to $175,000, bringing the five-year total to more than $390,000, according to co-chairman Jim Anderson.
It’s obvious the all-volunteer committees that put together these two events work long hours all year long to put together such popular attractions. Each is a valuable asset to the community in itself. Adding in the benefits from the grants just add to the value of each.
The grants usually go to local organizations that focus on children, and this year was no exception. Those receiving grants included:
• Balloon Federation of America for summer camps to train future balloon pilots.
• Danville Public School Foundation to the class selected as the young ambassadors for Balloons Over Vermilion. Since that class was in the now-shuttered Garfield School, the foundation added more dollars of its own to provide a grant to each of the three schools where former Garfield kids attend class.
• Danville Family YMCA for its Strong Kids campaign.
• Children’s Dyslexia Center of East Central Illinois for books and supplies.
• Kickapoo Mountain Bike Club to expand its trail system at Kickapoo State Park.
• Save the Lorraine Foundation in Hoopeston to provide first-run movies in its art deco theater.
• First United Methodist Church in Hoopeston for its Feed the Lambs program that provides food for children throughout the year.
• Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School’s building trade classes that teach valuable skills to students.
• First Baptist Church School in Danville for its athletic program.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates of Vermilion and Edgar Counties to help provide representatives for children in the court system.
• Women’s Care Clinic for client transportation.
• Peer Court to help young offenders get a second chance.
• From Your Heart to Their Souls at the Regional Superintendent’s office for its annual shoe drive for students.
• Boys & Girls Club for tutors and mentors.
• Laura Lee Fellowship House for mentors.
• AMBUCS for its annual summer camps.
• Vermilion County Trail Alliance to help construct a trail system near Harrison Park.
• OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center for patient room renovations.
Anderson also noted the previous grants for the events from the late Julius W. Hegeler II that allow organizers to continue to offer such quality events.
The efforts of the organizers, donors, participants and sponsors allow these local groups to provide more help for children. The results of these grants might not be obvious right away, but the benefits they provide will ripple through the community for years to come.
