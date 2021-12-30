The final page is turning on 2021. Looking back, it’s been another difficult year, even though there were glimmers of hope poking through the gloom.
For most part, as we look back on the past year, the best thing we can say about it is that’s over.
The global pandemic that has claimed more than 800,000 lives in the United States rages on. Once again we live with the realization that it may get worse before it gets better. While progress was made, thanks to a COVID-19 vaccine and the 60 percent of Americans who obtained it, the public health crisis advances, thank to those who decline the vaccine protection.
America remains visibly divided in many ways, more so than it has been in decades. The past year highlighted that in a number of ways, but no instance more starkly than the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s Capitol, when a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the seat of our country’s government in an effort to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power.
Fortunately, the mob failed. Still, it was among the darkest days in U.S. history.
Mother Nature also made itself felt again. Fires, storms and floods continued to hit hard.
Last year, in our year-end editorial, we acknowledged that we can’t do much to avert the natural disasters. Mother Nature dishes them out year after year. All we can do is to try to weather the storms and lend a hand as best we can to those hit so hard.
And we all can take positive steps to span the divides that have opened up among Americans between political rivals, racial groups and even between family members.
It’s easy to find ways to disagree with one another. Many so-called “leaders” prefer that we focus on the labels they slap on others — liberal, conservative and all of the others — instead of paying attention to their actions. Stoking the fires of differences between us allow these “leaders” to benefit themselves while everyone else is arguing.
We can do better. We must. So let us resolve to make 2022 a year of working together toward the benefit of all.
Danville, Vermilion County and the surrounding area serve as hosts for a variety of excellent organizations that share a goal of building a better community for everyone. And those organizations can use your help — our help — to reach those goals.
Even though the pandemic continues to raise obstacles, plenty of opportunities remain where people can help one another.
Here’s a good way to start:
Volunteer at a food bank. The demand on those local organizations who provide food to those in need grow day by day. If you can’t volunteer, consider making a donation. Even a little can help a lot.
Check with local churches to see whether they have outreach programs in place to ensure all members hear a friendly voice regularly. If such a program doesn’t exist, consider starting one.
Instead of complaining about what we can’t do, arguing about some political issue or pointing fingers of blame at everyone except ourselves, take a step back and search for ways to work together.
By helping each other, we will have a chance to heal from those things that ail us.
We can create a better community in 2022. to do so, we must work together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.