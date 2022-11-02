On Nov. 8, Americans will head to their local polling places — if they haven’t voted already — to select 435 members of the U.S. House, 35 U.S. senators and a myriad of state and local officials.
The practice dates to the earliest days of the republic, but there are few elections in our nation’s history with the same type of controversy swirling around the process.
Some Americans might be reluctant to cast a ballot out of fear.
National officials have warned about the possibility of violence aimed at voters, poll workers and candidates, all by those who believe the most secure voting process on the planet is corrupt because their favored candidates lose.
“It is a very complex threat environment,” Jen Easterly, head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) told CBS News. “You have cyber threats, you have insider threats, you have rampant disinformation. And yes, very worryingly, you have threats of harassment, intimidation and violence against election officials, polling places and voters.
Let’s be really clear. That has to stop.”
In Arizona, armed vigilantes wearing masks monitor ballot drop boxes in what they say is an effort to ensure the validity of the process.
In reality, these pseudo soldiers want to intimidate potential voters who don’t share their warped views.
This election also comes in the aftermath of an attack on Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A man, now under arrest, broke into the Pelosi home in California with the intent of harming Nancy Pelosi, according to police. The attack has been widely condemned by most, but not all, officials on both sides of the political aisle.
Most of this stems from the repeated — and still unproven — claims that the 2020 election was somehow tainted. The loser in the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump, continues to say he won the contest, even after the failure of almost 70 lawsuits filed in support of his claim. And despite repeated assertions by those formerly close to Trump who say he knows he lost legitimately, but wants to stir controversy.
No proof in any of the states involved in the 2020 controversy show any kind of widespread fraud or misconduct. U.S. elections remain secure.
The national media continues to treat elections as a horse race, with winners and losers. Instead of focusing on policy and its potential effects, that kind of coverage only aggravates potential voters across the political spectrum.
The result of all this puts our republic in a precarious position.
When people lose faith in the process, they no longer participate in it.
When they stop voting, the results no longer reflect the choice of a majority.
Rules can change to perpetuate the falsehoods. And the democracy that once was the United States can dissolve.
Every one of us can help stop that from happening by voting.
Vote in every race.
Cast your ballot.
Make your voice heard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.