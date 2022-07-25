They reappeared last week, the black-and yellow harbingers of an annual change. They rumble around city neighborhoods, making frequent stops. Sometimes, a single one can attract a crowd.
School buses are back in Danville.
With the first day of Northeast Elementary Magnet School’s balanced calendar, summer ended for students and staff and a new school year began. Fellow District 118 students will join them in about three weeks or so, but for the time being Northeast buses have the streets to themselves.
Their annual appearance also adds a new responsibility for drivers. When the red lights begin to flash on any school bus and the “STOP” arm pops out from the side, vehicles are required to stop. The requirement stands on almost every type of roadway, public and private, and even parking lots.
Illinois lawmakers recently stiffened the penalties for drivers who ignore the lights and the sign and proceed to pass a bus.
First-time offenders face a minimum fine of $300. A repeat offender — a driver who receives a second citation within five years of his or her first — can be fined $1,000. Mandatory license suspensions go along with the citations, from three months up to a year.
Local police are sure to be more noticeable along bus routes during the first few weeks of the new school year to help protect students as they enter and exit the buses.
But the officers don’t have to rely on their own eyes alone to nab offenders. Bus drivers can call in the license plate numbers on vehicles that drive past in violation, and some buses carry cameras on the “STOP” arms — similar to the red-light cameras used at intersections in some Illinois cities — to record evidence of those who choose to put children at risk in an effort to save a minute or two.
The big fines and the license suspensions, however, mean nothing if a child is struck by a passing vehicle. The laws are tough for a reason. They are meant to make drivers aware of the daily dangers associated with school buses and their precious cargo.
Drivers must stay extra alert in the coming weeks as they share the roads with more black-and-yellow buses during their daily ritual, both in the city and out in the county. No one can be in such a hurry that endangering a child can be justified.
Slow down. Stay alert. That way, everyone makes it to school or to home safe and sound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.