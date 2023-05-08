Members of the Illinois Senate recently passed a bill that prohibits efforts to ban books, signaling a victory for the freedom of speech and thought. The Illinois House of Representatives already had approved the measure, so it now awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature to become law.
Pritzker already said he favored the proposal, calling book bans an “attempt to erase history and authentic stories of many,” according to a story from Politico.
The House passed the bill 66-39 before the Senate voted 39-19 in favor of it. The state senators whose districts include Vermilion County split their votes, with Paul Faraci signing on in support as a co-sponsor and Chapin Rose voting no.
The law will withhold state funding to any Illinois public or school library that bans a book. The state hands out about $62 million a year to libraries through the Secretary of State’s office. Libraries must adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights or a measure of their own prohibiting the banning of books or risk losing state funding.
Other state legislatures have recently followed the opposite path, allowing a vocal minority to sway officials to ban books from anyone who wants to read them.
The Illinois law protects individual freedom by keeping controversial books available. Parents certainly can still limit the material their children can read by talking to school or library officials. But the opinions of the few cannot be imposed upon the many under the new Illinois law.
Book bans seek to create fear among those who might not take the time to actually investigate the titles in questions. They serve to distract people from the real problems facing us, allowing those with the power to impose bans to gain power at the cost of others’ freedom.
Illinois State Sen. Jason Plummer told Politico that the bill pushes “an ideology on Illinois citizens, regardless of where they live or what they believe.”
It’s difficult to understand how making books on various topics available for those who want them pushes an ideology on Illinois citizens. What ideology? The freedom of choice? Is that so bad?
Are all books suitable for all ages? Certainly not. But those decisions are for each family to decide. That’s what this bill protects.
A society that professes freedom of choice should be wary of any ban — on books, movies, music or anything that involves the ideas of others. Once a ban goes into place, the second ban becomes easier to accomplish and then the third … and the fourth … and soon there are more bans than choices.
Other states should consider following Illinois’ action in prohibiting book bans. Allow individuals, not government officials, to make the decisions about what’s proper for their families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.