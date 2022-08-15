In a week or so, Illinois high schools will kick off their annual football season. But there’s a growing concern among Illinois High School Association officials that threatens the future of high school football and other school sports.
According to Tri State Public Radio in Macomb, Illinois listed 13,700 licensed sport officials for the 2015-2016 school year. For the coming school year, the number has dropped to about 11,000.
That means schools will find it more difficult to sign enough officials for a specific date. If enough officials can’t be found, the game will have to be moved — or canceled. Saturday games already dot local high school schedules, including the Vermilion Valley Conference.
The Covid pandemic caused some longtime officials to hang up their whistles, and younger people are not being licensed fast enough to make up the difference.
But Covid is not the only reason fewer officials want to step onto the playing field. As anyone who has attended a sporting event from youth sports to the pros can tell you, “fans” often direct heaps of abuse toward officials.
It’s a situation state officials acknowledge.
“The behavior of fans is driving a number of officials away,” Kurt Gibson, associate executive director for the Illinois High School Association, told Tri States Public Radio.
High school officials don’t expect to get rich. They often earn their officiating license so they can stay connected to a sport they love. They practically volunteer to be out in the weather every Friday night — from the oppressive heat and humidity of early games in August to the snow and sleet toward the end of the season.
Officials, contrary to opinions popular in some circles, give every game their best effort. In return, they are cussed at, berated, ridiculed, accused of cheating and even threatened with physical injury by full-grown adults who should know better.
Who can blame the officials if they decide the abuse is too much and decide to walk away?
Most schools adopt rules to govern behavior by students, coaches and parents, but enforcement can be spotty.
If Illinois high schools want to continue their tradition of sports, they must unite in their efforts to eliminate abuse directed toward officials. Some schools ban those who exhibit bad behavior for a season or a semester. Those penalties should be universal and strictly enforced.
There must be consequences for bad behavior by the adults who apparently consider the outcome of a high school game — a game! — as important enough to put on an embarrassing display of immaturity for everyone to see. If they can’t act like adults, they should be suspended for extended periods of time.
No one is perfect: no player, no coach, no parent and no official. But there is no excuse for an adult to use profane language or threats toward any other person at a sporting event. If Illinois administrators don’t come up with a solution to this problem soon, Friday night lights — or Saturday afternoon kickoffs — will become only a memory in the years ahead.
