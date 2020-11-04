As part of Illinois Region 6, Vermilion County residents join the rest of the state in the latest round of restrictions designed to slow the rate of COVID-19 infections, according to the Vermilion County Health Department, the county had 178 active cases as of Oct. 30, with 6,200 cases recorded since the pandemic started. The deaths of a reported 13 county residents had been attributed to the virus as of Oct. 26.
Illinois has seen more than 423,500 COVID cases, with more than 9,800 deaths. With the number of positive cases increasing compared to the number of tests, state officials imposed the restrictions that began Monday in an effort to prevent more deaths.
The restrictions include a ban on interior dining for restaurants and bars, and a limit of 25 people for gatherings.
No one wants to see limits put on local businesses already hurting from similar restrictions made earlier this year. Some business owners say they will not comply with the latest limits, and face penalties for doing so.
The key to ending these restrictions and getting business back to at least a shred of normalcy rests with each one of us.
• Wear a mask whenever you go out in public.
• Wash your hands frequently and well. Use hand sanitizer.
• Practice social distancing, keeping at least 6 feet away from others in public — especially if they are not wearing a mask.
• Don’t expose yourself to potential infection by being part of large social gatherings.
This isn’t about politics. The virus doesn’t care who you voted for. It just seeks an opening to infect a new host. This is about science.
Until the positive infection rate decreases, try to help local businesses by ordering carry-out or buying gift certificates that can be used later. The shops, restaurants and bars owned by local residents will especially appreciate your help. They don’t have corporate owners to help them weather the pandemic.
Vermilion County isn’t alone. The restrictions stretch statewide. Region 6 includes not only Vermilion County, but Champaign, Macon, Iroquois, Ford, Dewitt, Piatt, Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar, Shelby, Coles, Cumberland, Clark, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland and Lawrence counties as well.
This pandemic is not a short-term problem. Its effects will linger, especially in those families who already have lost loved ones to the disease.
Do what you can to stop the spread of COVID-19 and help support local businesses. Together, we can get through this threat.
