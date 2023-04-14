Thousands of people pass by the entrance to the Department of Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System daily without giving much thought to all of the things that go on there regarding the care of our nation’s veterans.
We know the VA offers primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, women’s health services, treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), podiatry, vision care, orthopedics, and more. Long-term care also is available in special housing.
But few of us think about the logistics needed to get veterans within the local VA’s zone, which stretches across central Illinois and into west-central Indiana, to see physicians.
The VA uses a number of volunteers who are willing to serve as drivers to make sure the veterans receive the care they deserve.
The local VA just completed its 2023 Volunteer Driver Recruitment Week in an effort to add more volunteers to its list.
“This week is about raising interest and awareness in an incredible volunteer opportunity that allows a person to directly serve Veterans,” said Jennifer Sheehan-Wells, chief of VA Illiana’s Center for Community Development and Civic Engagement, said in a press release. “If you are looking for a rewarding way to give back to your community, we welcome you to learn more and apply …”
Volunteer drivers must complete background checks, along with meeting requirements for licenses, physical ability and other factors.
Those chosen to drive veterans must be available to make pick-ups between 6-7 a.m. The volunteers receive free meals on days they drive, and can qualify for recognition by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The men and women receiving care at the Danville VA served in our nation’s armed forces. They put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms we all enjoy and often take for granted. Volunteering to spend a few hours each month as a way to show appreciation for the sacrifices they made seems like a small price for the rest of us to pay.
Those interested in applying to become a volunteer driver for the Danville VA should contact Andrea Hooker at 309-589-6800.
