The good news was easy to get lost in the pre-holidays hubbub and concern over the local surge in COVID-19 cases. But it was definitely worth celebrating as a boost for the economic future of Vermilion County.
FedEx announced in mid-December that it has begun site preparation work on a new 217,000 square-foot distribution center located on Borgen Drive in Danville. That’s off Lynch Road in the Southgate Industrial Park south of Interstate 74 near Fiberteq and Sygma.
The facility is expected to be operation by fall, and when it’s up and running, FedEx officials estimate it will employ a mix and full- and part-time workers. The numbers aren’t exact, but it could be 150 to 180 full-time employees, and a couple hundred part-time and seasonal workers. At least that’s how Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., assesses the impact.
That’s a big deal. A stronger base of decent jobs is important for the long-term economic health of the community, and a stable, thriving economy plays a role in producing more quality-of-life amenities that residents want. The county’s population has been on a steady decrease the past few decades, especially the past 10 years. Good jobs are an important factor in population, of course, and these types of jobs can send positive ripples throughout the city and county.
The company says it also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions. E-commerce is growing industry, and Danville can relish being part of it.
The robust transportation network in Vermilion County has long been a key tool in enticing businesses and industries. What’s more, the city didn’t have to offer any financial incentives to FedEx.
We join the community in welcoming FedEx to the local mix of companies that make their homes here. It is destined to be a great fit for Danville and Vermilion County, and we’re anxious to see it get up and running.
