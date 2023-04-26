An Illinois Appellate Court decision earlier this month will allow the ongoing struggle between Danville officials and owners of Bresee Tower to continue on … and on.
In February 2022, a Vermilion County Circuit Court ruling awarded the title to Bresee — the 12-story building at Vermilion and Main streets that has stood empty for almost 20 years — to the city. The ruling allowed the building’s owner, C.A. Collins Enterprises LLC, to submit a plan for renovation or demotion within a month of the ruling. According to the court, no plan was received. Official ownership transferred to the city in May 2022.
The building’s owner appealed, and the appellate court ruled April 10 that the structure was not abandoned as city officials claimed and returned ownership to Collins.
City officials pledge to continue efforts to demolish the building due to code violations and other issues. Debris falling from Bresee forced local officials to block traffic from a lane on Main Street and the sidewalk was closed.
City officials cite demolition costs of as much as $3 million based on a 2018 study. Those numbers are likely to have jumped since then. City officials have placed several liens against the property.
Bresee’s owners were quoted in local news media as saying they intend to restore the 1918 structure, although no specific plans or developers have been announced.
A developer in Rockford appears to have an interest in the project. He was quoted by WDAN Radio as saying he could see remodeling floors 2-12 into 33 luxury loft apartments. The estimated $14 million renovation price tag would come from state and federal tax credits, according to the developer.
Practical consideration of such a renovation plan raises several questions that need to be answered before work could begin.
The empty Vermilion County Annex office building is adjacent to Bresee. It is scheduled for demolition under the city’s plan. What would happen to that building? It is so close to the tower that razing it without damaging Bresee might be impossible or at the least raise demotion costs even more. Should taxpayers bear that cost to benefit a private owner?
The city owns all of the property surrounding Bresee. Kresge Park lies to the north, with the city building and parking lots to the west. Main Street runs on the tower’s south side with Vermilion Steet east of it. If 33 luxury apartments are constructed, where will tenants park? City officials, after more than a decade of haggling over the structure, have little incentive to cooperate.
And where will these tenants for the luxury apartments come from? The taxes and insurance on the building after such renovations — the city has no firefighting equipment that could reach the structure’s upper floors — will be expensive. If tenants don’t materialize, how will those be paid?
So after almost 20 years of efforts to do something — anything — with Bresee, local officials find themselves pretty much in the same position they were in at the beginning: lots of talk, little action.
In the meantime, debris remains a hazard for those near the building, a lane of Main Street remains blocked and Bresee continues to stand as a 12-story eyesore in downtown Danville.
After all these years, a resolution needs to be reached — soon.
