The Golden Nugget Casino preparing to open soon in Danville will attract a wave of new visitors to the city and Vermilion County, with many of them venturing no farther that the facility’s Lynch Road location … unless they can be persuaded to explore more of the area’s attractions.
Signs at the U.S. Route 136 and Lynch intersection already help visitors navigate their way into the community, but local officials should consider giving them a bit more information.
The casino operators have shown themselves willing to work with local officials in a number of areas. If they haven’t already, perhaps they could provide a kiosk in the casino’s entryway so the Danville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau could stock it with the excellent visitors’ guide it creates each year.
The guide is divided by segments dedicated to specific attractions, such as museums, entertainment and recreation. Boosting the distribution of the guide would help visitors learn more about such things as:
• Danville Stadium and Danville Dans baseball;
• Entertainment such as Danville’s Fischer Theatre, Kathryn Randolph Theater, Summer Sounds and First Friday events, and Hoopeston’s Lorraine Theater;
• Historical sites such as the Vermilion County Museum with its Fithian House and links to Abraham Lincoln; the Joseph Cannon County Building; and the bevy of Hollywood stars, professional athletes and major contributors to business and science who called Vermilion County their home;
• And the wonderful variety and expanse of recreational opportunities from the Vermilion County Conservation District’s great parks to Kickapoo State Park to the Middle Fork National Scenic River and the adjacent recreation area.
City officials might even be able to find a few dollars among the $14 million or so they plan to spend on a swimming pool to print county maps with easy-to-follow directions to points of interest. The maps could be offered for free at the casino as well as people staying at local hotels and motels.
The new casino is sure to boost local tourism, and the revenue from money spent by visitors — and from proceeds the casino operators have promised to donate to local organizations — will provide benefits to county residents. But providing a little boost to all of these new visitors to encourage them to venture beyond the casino might help push those benefits beyond the level already expected.
In any case, the casino and the new businesses near it provide local officials with another opportunity to spread the word about great things to see and do in Vermilion County and Danville.
