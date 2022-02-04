You can’t say they didn’t warn us.
So often, it seems that predicted bad weather never quite materializes. There’s no need to complain about that.
But every once in a while, all the dire, sensational forecasts about ferocious storms actually do come about. When they do, we can rest in the assurance that we knew it was coming and had at least some period of time to prepare. We could fill our gas tanks, get to the grocery story to stock up on essentials, and do those other things we do when we suspect we might be restricted in our movements for a day or two. Or more.
Meteorologists could see this storm coming. In this case, it was a winter storm. A big one. First would be heavy rain. Then ice and sleet would creep in. Next would be snow. And more snow. Of course, wind would also have to make an appearance, just to drift things up a little more.
They were right. Danville and Vermilion County got it all, in abundance.
By Friday morning, the skies were clear and the sun was shining. But that didn’t mean anything was going to melt right away. Now we’re dealing with frigid temperatures that will stay at or below freezing for a few days. That snow isn’t going anywhere.
The worst is over, however. And the time has come to commend first responders and highway crews for persisting through the weather-induced turmoil. It’s never an easy task. They show up nonetheless. When it’s miserable for everyone else, these are the folks you can count on to be there if and when you need them.
When you venture out in coming days and run into these folks on the street, in grocery stores or retail establishments, give them a nod of gratitude, a hearty “thanks for your efforts.” They deserve it. Our appreciation should be overflowing.
