Danville City Council members recently approved a revised casino plan, this one for a smaller version than the one originally proposed. The move hopefully will allow the developers to finally move forward. That’s important if Danville developers hope to catch up to a casino planned for Terre Haute, Ind., just 55 miles or so southeast of Vermilion County.
The original Danville casino plan called for a large hotel, large gaming area, restaurants and an entertainment venue. That plan fell flat with the Illinois Gaming Board, with the board noting the original proposal was incomplete.
That led to a new developer being brought aboard, and local officials essentially starting over after the city had “wool pulled over its eyes,” according to Alderman Mike Puhr.
In the meantime, the Terre Haute casino proposal hit snags of its own. It has since started to move forward, with its license approved and actual construction expected to begin soon.
The key piece in Danville’s latest casino proposal is its association with the Golden Nugget casino owners in Las Vegas. It allows that company to gain a share of Illinois’ online betting action, and it gives local officials some assurance the project will become a reality.
The branding with a well-known casino also will help the Danville site compete with the Terre Haute project, which is associated with Hard Rock Café.
The two projects also are markedly different in size. Danville’s revised proposal, for a building to be constructed just west of Lynch Road, will include 500 slot machines, 10 gaming tables and a restaurant. Terre Haute’s proposal includes 1,200 gaming positions, four restaurants, four bars, a 300-seat entertainment venue and an enclosed walkway connecting the casino to an adjacent hotel.
Danville’s casino application has yet to be addressed by the Illinois Gaming Board. That gives the Terre Haute project a significant head start. With both sites likely to compete for many of the same potential customers, that could play a significant role in the future success of both sites.
In the original proposal for the Danville casino, developers promised to hand out hundreds of thousands of dollars to local organizations in its effort to win the city’s approval. Now that the original developer has stepped aside, those lofty donation numbers will no longer be possible. The revised Danville casino will still be a benefit to the community. The revised plan calls for a significant investment by the developers, and will serve as an attraction to bring visitors to the community.
Before any of those good things can happen, however, the Illinois Gaming Board must give its approval. The recent action by city officials moves that possibility a step closer, and that’s a good thing. We hope city officials continue to push to win approval for the casino project as soon as possible so the community can begin to enjoy some of the benefits associated with it.
