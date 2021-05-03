It may have seemed a little strange at times during the recent National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament. There weren’t near as many people in the Mary Miller Gymnasium cheering on their teams or watching the furious hardcourt action. But the campus of Danville Area Community College was alive with activity, even though it may not have reached the fever pitch of previous tournament years.
Danville-area hotels were certainly busier than they’d been in a while, but not all were as packed as they once were expected to be when tourney time rolled around. Eating and drinking establishments were happy to have basketball fans inside their doors, too. While business wasn’t bustling at the level of two years ago, it wasn’t bad at all. In fact, it was pretty darn good.
The recent national tournament — hosted at DACC for more than two decades — was completed in late April after a one-year hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. After the severe decline in overall community activities in the past year, the return of the tourney was warmly welcomed.
Tournament and tourism officials couldn’t have been much happier with the event, especially after the tough year they’ve had. It was a time to bask in good news and positive vibes, all with the recognition that even though the pandemic may not be over, the worst seems behind us.
We congratulate Des Moines Area Community College on winning the championship trophy and the other 15 teams for making it to the tournament and putting on a thrilling show while they were here. Cheers to the folks at DACC who did their usual fantastic job putting on the tournament and making sure all involved were safe and secure. Officials at the Danville Area Visitors’ Bureau also deserve our gratitude for making the community an attractive and inviting place to conduct such an event.
Lastly, we commend the people of Danville for opening their community to tournament visitors once again and making them feel welcome. For their continued efforts, we urge them to show their pride and take a bow.
