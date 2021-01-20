On Wednesday, Joe Biden took the oath of office and became the 46th president of the United States. A few minutes later, Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president, the first woman to hold that post.
These were pivotal moments in the history of the United States. Amid a public health crisis, an economic catastrophe and political upheaval, the executive branch is undergoing a sweeping and sorely needed change. The day could not have gotten here soon enough.
Biden, at age 78, is the oldest person to ever enter the highest office in the land. Along with his age comes deep and valuable experience in government and politics. His decades-long career includes multiple terms as a U.S. senator and as vice president under President Barack Obama. He was elected by a massive majority of American voters — more than 81 million of them — at a time when so many people are hurting and seeking renewed confidence in their democratic systems. He defeated an incumbent president by more than 7 million votes and captured a 306-232 margin in the Electoral College. It was clear statement by voters that they wanted a new direction for their country.
Joining Biden at the top of the executive branch is Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Asian woman and Black man, who grew through her American dream to achieve political heights never before reached by any woman in this country. She comes to the job as a highly respected lawyer and public servant who served as an attorney general and then a U.S. senator from California. Choosing her as a running mate was a wise decision that demonstrated Biden’s ability to make sound judgments.
Biden, Harris and their administration face a mountain of challenges. They need to remain focused, disciplined and committed to their mission. Among their immediate obstacles will be an unprecedented mess left by Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. It will take years and patience to repair the damage wrought by Trump, but we must never forget the awful image of his followers on Jan. 6 storming the U.S. Capitol, at his encouragement, in an attempt to overturn a free and fair election. Among Trump’s many tarnished legacies is that he was impeached twice by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Relegating Trump to a farcical footnote of history won’t be easy. Yet it’s what he deserves.
Going forward, Biden’s energy must be spent in an all-out and sustained effort to rebuild the country and rejuvenate the people’s trust in their government. Many will support his efforts. Some won’t.
It’s impossible to know what will happen in this country during Biden’s time in office.
But we are confident that he, with Harris beside him, is the right president at the right time.
A version of this editorial was first published Wednesday in the Terre Haute, Indiana, Tribune-Star, and has been adapted for use today in the Commercial-News.
