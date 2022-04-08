Vermilion County has lost another local leader, Linda L. Bolton, who passed away last week.
Bolton was involved in numerous organizations and was a woman others looked up to for her dedication to her work and the community.
For decades, someone might have known Linda through her radio positions, employment through the health department or Vermilion Advantage, her local theater involvement, or through a number of other organizations, such as Balloons Over Vermilion, and her various city roles including alderwoman, library board president and serving on the fire and police commissioners' board.
Bolton was appointed as a Danville alderman in 1997, with a seat term that expired in 1999. She then was elected to the Danville City Council in 1999 and served through 2003. She ran, but lost, in seeking election as mayor in 2003.
It was in 2010 when Bolton became director of business development and government relations for Vermilion Advantage. She was familiar with the county in her previous role as coordinator of community relations and coordinator for the community health education program at the Vermilion County Health Department.
"I have loved my job," Bolton said in 2010 about the health department, and that it had been an "amazing opportunity."
She had served at the VCHD since 1996. Before that, she was the news director at WIAI-FM for 12 years.
She was recognized with awards for her radio work, which included highlighting area contributions.
Linda Bolton's local contributions were many and she deserved all the honors she has received. She served her community well. She will be missed.
