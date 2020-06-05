When a protest movement erupted last week in the wake of the police killing of an unarmed, restrained black man in Minnesota, few communities were spared. That’s because none are immune from the type of incident that sparked the national uproar, nor from the anger and rage that predictably roils in its wake.
As was the case in so many American communities, Danville reacted to the horror of George Floyd’s brutal death at the hands of a white police officer with disgust and outrage. And they chose to take their concerns to the streets and voice them loudly and publicly.
They did so effectively, and without violence. For that, they deserve to be commended.
That communities such as Danville stood up to make its diverse voices heard underscores the scope of the problem confronting society today. Where racial injustice, inequality and police brutality affects any of us, it affects all of us. In unity, solutions can be found and change can occur.
What made the protest in Danville Sunday night special and remarkable was the peaceful nature of the intense demonstrations as well as how invested various local law-enforcement agencies were in the activities. The actions of the Danville Police Department and Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department in both participating and protecting were positive and constructive. With about 500 people taking part, it was a challenging public-safety situation.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., who identifies as a biracial/black man, set a good tone with his social media comments prior to the protest when he acknowledged that police brutality against black people is a problem that haunts the nation. He announced he would join the protesters as they marched through the city “to display a spirit of unity and to help keep a sense of calm and peace.”
Police Chief Chris Yates also issued a social media statement setting a positive tone. He wrote that Danville has encountered many challenges through the years but has come together during times of crisis.
“We are not divided by who we are, what we look like, where we work or play, or what our personal beliefs may be,” Yates wrote.
Reflecting back on the event as he addressed the Danville City Council Tuesday night, Williams praised the city as “a light in the world.” He was right. All those who did their part to send a forceful yet peaceful message should feel proud.
