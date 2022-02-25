The sovereign and democratic country of Ukraine has long found itself in an ongoing state of uneasiness and volatility. Its geography, as well as its movement politically toward countries to its west and away from countries to its east, placed it in a precarious position.
Yet, it persisted. The people of Ukraine, once part of the oppressive and brutal Soviet Union, made a collective decision to throw off the shackles of communism and authoritarianism and embrace the principles of democracy, human rights and freedom.
Because Ukraine dared to be free, it is now under attack from neighboring Russia, a superpower led by authoritarian ruler Vladimir Putin. Russia’s prolonged military buildup and threatening posture erupted in a violent invasion on Thursday. Yet Putin had no reason to fear Ukraine. What he fears are the advances of democracy and the erosion of Russian political power in eastern Europe.
We applaud Thursday’s strong statements from U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, and Todd Young, R-Indiana, in wake of the invasion. Duckworth is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Young is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Both have experience in the U.S. armed services. Their words should resonate in a bipartisan manner among citizens of Illinois and Indiana and serve to unite us all behind a just cause.
“The human suffering caused — and any blood spilled — as a result of this unjustified and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine’s sovereign territory are solely on Vladimir Putin’s hands,” Duckworth stated. “Our nation, our NATO allies and all countries who value human rights, sovereignty and the rule of law must hold him and his cronies fully, painfully and immediately accountable.”
As a Republican, Young’s statement is particularly gratifying. Rather than grasping an opportunity to attack an administration of the opposing party, he opted for a more unifying tone.
“Vladimir Putin is attacking the democratic, rules-based order that has benefited countless Americans and millions around the globe since World War II,” Young stated. “The United States must stand with the Ukrainian people by immediately providing additional assistance, including military equipment and lethal aid.”
Young’s words struck the chord that Americans should expect from its political leaders when confronting an international crisis. “In the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the United States must be united and resolute,” Young stated. “Sanctions announced earlier this week by President Biden are a positive step, as are ongoing efforts to rally our NATO allies. We should immediately impose the strongest possible economic sanctions to make Putin a global outcast.”
Unfortunately, some in Young’s party have outrageously taken a far less constructive approach. Former President Donald Trump has praised Putin’s moves against Ukraine as “smart” and “brilliant.” He is effusive in his expressions of “respect” for the Russian strongman. Trump’s political followers in Congress and the conservative media have joined that sour chorus. They downplay, even dismiss, the importance of Russia’s raw aggression against its neighbor.
We can only hope that saner voices from Young and like-minded GOP leaders will drown out the profound nonsense coming from Trump and his minions.
Rather, we lift up the words of Duckworth and Young as those to be repeated and amplified:
Young’s statement concluded with these words: “It is essential that America sends an unequivocal message: Invading sovereign, democratic nations will never be tolerated.”
Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an attack on democracy around the world. It does not deserve praise or respect. It deserves only condemnation.
