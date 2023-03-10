Election seasons come and go. Some are more interesting than others.
But none are ever more interesting — or important — than the election for mayor of Danville that occurs every four years. This is one of those years. A competitive campaign for mayor has taken shape and will be decided on April 4 when all the early and same-day votes are counted and the next mayor elected.
Citizens and voters have a number of ways of collecting information about candidates and their positions on major issues confronting the community. Last Saturday, the Commercial-News presented the results of an in-depth questionnaire submitted to candidates Rickey Williams Jr., the incumbent, and Jackie Vinson, the challenger.
If you haven’t had the opportunity to see the answers to those questions, you should do so before voting. The candidates seized the opportunity to make the case to voters that they are the best choice for the job in 2023. We applaud their willingness to state their positions on issues and explain why they are running to be Danville’s chief executive.
Voters have another great opportunity to hear from the mayoral candidates on Monday when Williams Jr. and Vinson participate in a 90-minute mayoral forum on the campus of Danville Area Community College.
The event is being produced by Neuhoff Media in cooperation with the Commercial-News and support from the folks at DACC. The forum will take place in Bremer Conference Center at the college from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Longtime Danville news reporter Bill Pickett will moderate and questions will be asked by panelists. The public was invited in recent weeks to submit questions for the forum, and many of those topics and questions will be raised during the course of the event.
The public is invited to attend the forum, and we encourage a big audience. But there will also be a live radio broadcast on 1490 WDAN along with audio and video streams at vermilioncountyfirst.com. A video and audio podcast will be made available following the forum. And, of course, there will be a full report about the forum in your newspaper.
We encourage you to vote, but more importantly to be an informed voter. This event gives you the opportunity to do that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.