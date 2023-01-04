Officials expect Danville’s Golden Nugget Casino to open its doors within a few months, certainly by the time summer rolls around. Those doors represent a huge opportunity for change within the community.
The casino, located on Eastgate Drive on the city’s far east side just north of Interstate 74, will serve as an attraction. People from Illinois and Indiana will make Danville a destination, allowing other opportunities to create other attractions and events to take advantage of the visitors.
Some of those attractions should include more development of the city’s Riverfront project, including connecting it to Ellsworth Park and the Kickapoo Rail Trail, and continued use of downtown’s Fischer Theatre. A significant amount of the funding for those projects will come from the casino.
As part of their agreement with the city, casino operators agreed to give local officials $1 million to help construct a teen club at the Boys and Girls Club, $1 million to upgrade the municipal building and $1 million for the Riverfront plans.
In addition, casino operators will make annual payments of $100,000 to the United Way of Danville Area; $50,000 for police and fire training; $50,000 for scholarships at Danville Area Community College; $50,000 for Vermilion Advantage; and $50,000 for the Fischer.
As much as all of that will help Danville residents, the casino’s biggest benefit will come in the estimated $4 million to $6 million a year to the city in gaming revenue, along with another $1 million annually in sales tax and food and beverage tax.
That kind of tax revenue should ease the financial burden on Danville residents. That allows people to keep more money in their pockets to spend in local stores.
Danville officials also were excited about the possibilities presented by an off-track betting operation that opened in the city in 1991. Interest — and revenue — was high at first, but lessened as competition popped up elsewhere. By the time the facility closed after 16 years in 2007, the city received about $70,000 a year.
City officials have been talking and planning what to do with casino funds. It would be easy to send the money right back out the door to pay for this project or that program. However, it might not be a bad idea for officials to put big chunks of that revenue in the bank for the first couple of years of the casino’s operation.
The plans for Golden Nugget Casino are much more substantial than the 1991’s OTB parlor. The casino will include restaurant and, in time, other assets. That sounds like a winning bet. Not just for the casino’s owners, but for the community as a whole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.