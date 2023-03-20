When was the last time Illinois residents heard Democrats and Republicans in Springfield agree — at least kind of — on something? Anything? Outside of a decision to adjourn whatever session they might be ending, lawmakers aren’t known for their willingness to vote with their fellow legislators across the political aisle.
However, Gov. J.B. Pritzker prompted that kind of response — at least kind of — from members of the Illinois Legislature when he recently talked about the possibility of tax cuts.
The state’s nonpartisan Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability recently estimated the state would receive about $1 billion more in revenue than expected for the remainder of the current fiscal year that ends June 30 and the next fiscal year that begins July 1, according to the Capitol News Service.
“I would like to see — as we become comfortable with these new revenues and their stability; and I think we’re seeing a few years in a row now of the stability of that revenue — that we should be talking about whether there are tax cuts that we can implement,” Pritzker said during a press conference last week in Springfield.
The governor did not say what cuts he might have in mind, or whether those cuts could be temporary or permanent. But any tax cuts will be welcome by Illinois families hit with higher interest rates on their credit cards, more expensive utility and grocery costs, and the up and down cycle of gasoline prices.
Just in case the governor needs a few suggestions, we’d like to mention the state’s 4.95 percent income tax; its 0.423 cents per gallon gas tax that will increase July 1; its 1 percent grocery tax; and its never popular 6.26 percent sales tax that allows local entities such as cities to add their own sales tax on top of the state rate.
Initial response from Republicans was a bit wary. That’s understandable. They don’t want to commit to anything until they see details. But they indicate they are willing to sit down and discuss the issue.
Imagine that! Democrats and Republicans working out a compromise on a contentious issue that will benefit the largest number of state residents, especially those with lower incomes.
If it works, we can only hope members of Congress will learn from the example and actually do something instead of snark at each other while accomplishing little beyond making noise and pointing fingers.
In all seriousness, residents of Illinois would welcome any kind of financial break. Bills continue to increase, and local agencies continue to hear from families who struggle to pay rent and utilities and to put food on their tables.
It would be great if Pritzker’s comments become a hard proposal. Let’s all hope that this time the rhetoric becomes reality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.