In December of 2020 Danville Lions Club announced its local winner of the International Lions Peace Poster contest as Gabriella Zambello of Schlarman Academy. At that time it was noted that Gabriella would be honored at a Lions Club meeting and awarded a $100 gift at a later date conducive to COVID regulations. That date arrived on June 17 and the Danville Lions Club members convened at Schlarman Academy North campus to honor and award Gabriella with a $100 check presented to her by District Governor 1-M Bill Wallpe. The 2020-2021 theme for the contest was: “Peace Through Service.” Gabriella’s winning poster included a vision of a dove, symbol of peace; depicted a community garden; and a globe of the world with a peace symbol. Congratulations to Gabriella!
Understandably this year, it was impossible for some schools and youth organizations to participate with the COVID restrictions. Needless to say, the Danville Lions Club was thrilled to receive 19 poster entries from Schlarman Academy, whose students produced peace posters for them.
The Danville Lions Club appreciates the efforts of Schlarman Principal Mark Janesky and teacher Michelle Winn, and the 19 students who participated. With COVID restrictions mandating strict limitations on all aspects of normal life as we knew it, it was good that one of our local schools was able to participate in this annual International Peace Poster contest to local 11- to 13-year-olds. Watch for news of the 2021-22 Peace Poster contest to be available to local students later this year with the theme: “We Are All Connected.”
Another annual service offered to our community by the Danville Lions Club is the opportunity for residents to apply for assistance with vision and hearing needs year-round. That service continued strongly this year, not interrupted by COVID. In fact, to date, the Eye Care Committee, Chaired by Lions Keith Strinmoen and Brian Larson, served 27 clients for glasses, three clients for hearing aids, and helped 8 children with glasses – more than double the number from the previous year.
Submit a written request describing your need for assistance to Danville Lions Club, P.O. Box 1396, Danville, IL 61834 and you will be contacted by a committee member to discuss your request. Over the years residents have received financial help for medical, glasses, hearing aids, and more from the Lions. From Danville Lions brochure: “We want everyone to see a better tomorrow. So we support sight programs and services including vision and hearing screenings and equipping people of all ages with needed devices; eye banks and eyeglass and hearing aid recycling, and providing eye care services to those at risk of losing their sight.”
From time to time the Illinois Lions Foundation van will visit Vermilion County to do free hearing tests, as it did at the AMBUCS Home Show in 2019 in Danville. The Lion’s motto is “We Serve.”
For more information on Danville Lions Club, contact Wallpe at bwallpe45@hotmail.com or call 217-474-9210.
Visit them on Facebook or Lions District 1-M web site – www.district1m.org.
