As Women’s History Month comes to a close, there is still time to recognize some females that may have been overlooked. The National Archives Foundation has posted an interesting article, Female Inventors You Should Know, at https://tinyurl.com/fmvfb8zk.
For example, Clarissa Britain obtained seven patents during the Civil War including her patent for ambulances that was issued on August 11,1863, “just over a month after the Battle of Gettysburg.”
Need help tracing the women in your family tree? Lisa A. Alzo’s article, originally published in Internet Genealogy Magazine, is sure to be helpful, especially since it includes links to the 13 websites listed. Best Websites for Tracing Female Ancestors can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y8ctcx2e.
Any beginners need help?
It’s never too late to start—tracing your family tree, that is. The National Genealogical Society’s (NGS) Learning Center has posted an article, Nine Tips to Start Your Family History, at https://tinyurl.com/5c6ky8c. The site includes links to free downloads of an NGS Pedigree Chart and a Family Group Sheet—essential forms for recording family data. And of course, it includes the advice, “Join a local and or historical society.”
For example, The Illiana Genealogical & Historical Society (IGHS), the oldest incorporated genealogical society in the state of Illinois, is located at 215 W. North St., Danville, IL 61832; phone (217) 431-8733. Visit the society’s website at https://tinyurl.com/uh73byu4 for more information. (Be sure to click on the links to collections, research, books for sale, etc.)
Seeking Irish ancestors?
“How to find Your Irish Ancestors,” an article at https://tinyurl.com/3592pakz, includes links to 12 websites that are sure to be helpful for anyone with Irish kin. The article includes sites recommended by Irish expert and author, John Grenham.
Also Niall Cullen’s article, “Did Your Ancestors Experience the Great Irish Famine?” at https://tinyurl.com/y54tss4s, includes some often-overlooked resources such as Workhouse and Poor Law Records (with links to 7 collections.)
It should also be noted that The Dictionary of Irish Biography (DIB) is now freely available to all. Read about this DIB, launched in 2009 and now containing almost 11,000 biographies, spanning over 1,500 years, at https://tinyurl.com/2fsyukcj.
Newspapers aid researchers
The importance of researching newspapers for genealogical information cannot be overstated. For example, the Library of Congress has created Chronicling America, its historic American newspaper collection, that allows researchers to search newspapers published from 1777 to 1963 at https://tinyurl.com/bk2x8mk8. It is also helpful to check the U.S. Newspaper Directory, to find information about specific publications (e.g., earliest and latest issues available.) For example, the information on Illinois’ 75 digitized issues can be found at https://tinyurl.com/hunwf4cy.
Overlooked search engines
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently reminded researchers to not overlook some other valuable search engines. Read https://tinyurl.com/kk8zkxv9 and try them and “you may be pleasantly surprised.”
