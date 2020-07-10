Perry Lee Rethelford, 84, of Hoopeston, passed away at 1:56 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, in Urbana. Perry was born on August 28, 1935, in East Lynn, Illinois, the son of Paul and Dora (Campbell) Rethelford. He married Barbara Catron on March 4, 1967, in Anna, Il…