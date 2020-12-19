Only five shopping days ‘til Christmas, and you still haven’t found that special something for The Man Who Has Everything.
Here are a few things that I would have liked to have gotten a year ago. Instead, I bought them myself.
+ A C-SPAN book titled “Abraham Lincoln: Great American Historians on Our Sixteenth President,” was my kind of read – a collection of short essays by various writers, filled with Lincoln facts and insights I’d never read before. The experts include Shelby Foote, David Herbert Donald, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Richard Norton Smith and Harold Holzer. They explore everything from “Lincoln’s Ambition” and his “Oratory Style” to “Fraternity and Sexuality.” It’s a great book for those who know a lot about Lincoln and for those who remember only the rail-splitter from schoolbook days.
+ I loved two biographies: “Henry Clay: The Man Who Would Be President,” by James C. Klotter, and “Henry Clay: The Essential American,” by David and Jeanne Heidler, though I think that Klotter, a Georgetown (Ky.) College history professor and longtime Kentucky state historian, created a more engaging study. Clay was a political giant – a U.S. senator at age 29; a man voted speaker of the U.S. House on his first day in the House; secretary of state. Known as “the Great Compromiser,” he helped forestall civil war several times, but failed in five presidential bids. One can only wonder whether Clay – so abundantly gifted and qualified — could have prevented the bloodbath that began eight years after his death.
+ Burke bar. Moving from literature to the tool shed, I highly recommend the little-known Burke bar for the man who pries, lifts and shoves impossibly fixed and/or heavy objects. The Burke bar was originally invented for concrete workers who struggled to tear apart wooden forms used when pouring slabs, steps and platforms. It consists of a heavy, rectangular steel bar, about 4 ½ feet long, with a large, curved, chisel-like piece of steel on the end. With it, you can easily pull spikes, remove plank flooring, detach joists and rafters, and shimmy just about anything. Mine was made by Marshalltown, a leading manufacturer of masonry tools.
+ Consumables. Gift cards at hardware and home improvement stores are fine, but so are the many little things that Mr. Handy Man uses, breaks and wears out in the course of the year. Zip ties, those little plastic thingeys with locking holes in one end, would be welcome under my Christmas tree. So would an assortment of drill bits, hacksaw blades, genuine Sawzall blades, flat carpenter’s pencils, copper belt rivets, a carbide tipped combination circular saw blade or a spare battery for the rechargeable saw and drill. The main thing is to get good stuff. There’s nothing more aggravating than a cheap Chinese drill bit or a screwdriver that’s made of softer steel than the bolt or screw you’re turning.
Better hurry … Christmas is coming!
