The following appeared in the March 1903 Warren Review.
“About six o’clock Saturday evening Marshal Ellsberry, of State Line, was notified by a telephone message from someone at West Lebanon to look out for an eloping couple, enroute for Danville, and to arrest them if possible. A description of the couple and team of ponies were given. It was also stated that one of the parties was under legal age. After giving the matter due consideration, Marshal Ellsberry came to the conclusion that he would not interfere, and it is said, made the assertion that it would be a good thing if some more people living in that ‘neck of woods’ would get married.
“At four o’clock Sunday morning Louis White, who attends to the telephone central was awakened from a light sleep by someone pounding on the door with an ax. Louis turned over, said ‘Hello’ and immediately took a new start. However, after a vigorous application of a sledge hammer, they succeeded in calling Louis back to life and the world. He opened the door and the parties mentioned above, stood before him – a more forlorn couple it would be hard to imagine.
“He directed them to a livery stable where they told their tale of woe. It seems that all went well until they reached the black mud roads of Kent Township when their trouble began. It took them two hours to drive three miles, and finally their team gives out, their buggy froze in the mud and there they were. What did the lady do, did she snivel and cry and say that she wished she had never left her ‘Happy Home for Him?’ Not a bit of it. With a handkerchief about her ears and her companion’s overcoat on they tramped bravely through the mud, a mile and a half to town, leading the ponies by the bridle.
“The hostler at the stable informed them that it would be impossible for them to obtain shelter at that time of the night. The situation was desperate, and it was bitter cold. At last, the proprietor of a nearby saloon came to their relief and said that they could sit by his fire in the saloon if they thought it proper. The lady said she would go anywhere, where there was a fire. To say that the bride-to-be was cold, is misleading – cold is not the word for the occasion. Her teeth rattled like castanets. In her agitation she shook the nutmegs in the grater, the lemons in the net and the glasses on the bar, joined in merry cadence. On the following morning they returned to their buggy, chopped it out of the mud and started for Danville and we hope they got married.”
