A new year requires a new calendar and thus it seems appropriate to call attention to a website with a perpetual calendar. This site, at https://tinyurl.com/y6yprd88, also contains calendars for Gregorian, Julian, Medieval, Jewish, and more. It is written in German but can be easily switched to English.
NGS tells how to research
The National Genealogical society (NGS) has posted an informative article, “How to Build a Family Tree: Tracing Your Ancestors,” at https://tinyurl.com/y3ogz8zp . Although designed for beginning researchers, the advice may also be helpful for more experienced genealogists.
Another NGS website, “Nine Tips to Start Your Family History,” at https://tinyurl.com/ycosmyw9, also includes links to a free NGS pedigree chart and NGS family group sheet along with instructions for filling them out and some essential do’s and dont’s.
NGS also has posted “Building Advanced Skills” at https://tinyurl.com/y2g9xjuc . Many genealogists enjoy the challenge of choosing where to go to learn more. Each of the 16 suggestions in this list includes a link to that subject.
NGS is headquartered at 6400 Arlington Blvd., Suite 810, Falls Church, VA 22042; phone 1-800-473-0060; email ngs@ngsgenealogy.org.
Genealogy roots blog
Beginning as well as advanced genealogists are sure to find helpful information in Joe Beine’s “Genealogy Roots Blog” at https://tinyurl.com/yazqrfxo. For example this post has information on the National Archives online Social Security Numident Files database and how to obtain information. Be sure to note the links to his other posts on the right side of the page. Of special interest is his Online Genealogy Indexes and Records – USA as well as Online Death Records Indexes and Obituaries and also German Roots: German Genealogy Resources. He occasionally includes a “fun post.”
Let’s be thankful
Genealogist Gene Philbert-Ortega has posted a thought-provoking article, “Let’s Hear it for the Genealogists,” which reminds us of many of the things that genealogists are thankful for. Read and enjoy the article at https://tinyurl.com/ybbl9sdr and be thankful for all the volunteers who have made so much available for us all.
Memorable anniversary
This marks the beginning of the 46th year of my writing this genealogy column for The Commercial-News. Lowell Volkel, a founder and first president of the Illiana Genealogical & Historical Society (the first incorporated genealogy society in the state of Illinois) first wrote this column, then called Illiana Ancestors, until he moved to Springfield to become an archivist at the Illinois State Archives. It doesn’t seem possible that I have been writing this column since January 1, 1975. The column’s emphasis has changed somewhat over the years. No longer filled with readers’ queries the column now includes many references to genealogical sources and resources on the Internet—which was in its infancy in 1975. Many thanks for The Commercial-News’ support of this popular hobby all these years! And thanks, too, to all the readers who read this column.
Happy New Year and Happy hunting!
