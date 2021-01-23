Since August the Commercial-News has featured monthly articles detailing the values of the Danville Lions Club, which has embarked upon a membership drive. To support their community efforts Lions hosts an annual CHILI DAY. Mark your calendars for 2021 CHILI DAY – Monday, March 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. James Methodist Church – Drive-Thru and Carry-Outs only! Tickets $6 from any Lions Club member or contact Fred Faulstich at (217) 260-4994 or fred@faulstichprinting.com. Thank you!
All local Lions Clubs have as their mission service to their local community, as does the Danville Lions Club. With service precepts from Lions International each local club designs its own service projects and fund raisers to support chosen services that answer the needs in their home community. The local Club has a volunteer Board of Directors to govern their activities. In addition to being an active member of a local Club, there are many opportunities to serve the local and greater good through Lions International and various regional Lions’ offices, with free, online training to do so. Put simply, from Lions International to local Clubs and Regional jurisdictions, the Lions motto is: “We Serve.”
One of the Danville Lions Club members and Officer of the local Board, District Governor 1-M Bill Wallpe, has twice chosen to become more active in his service in a regional capacity by being elected as District Governor. His commitment comes with personal sacrifice of time and travel and a passion for serving others. The territory he covers includes 24 counties with 57 Lions Clubs, each of which he is responsible for visiting during the year. They stretch from: Hoopeston on the northeast, to Vandalia on the southwest, to San Jose on the northwest, to Palestine on the southeast.
He was also elected treasurer of the multiple-district state Lions.
District Governor 1-M Bill reflects that he has benefitted from priceless leadership, educational and personal training for growth and development, provided at no cost and online from Lions International – something he highly recommends for anyone. His family has fully embraced his involvement over the years, and he treasures them for it, as well as for the training opportunities. His daughter Tracy has been an active member of the Westville Lions Club and in January 2021 was awarded her 10-year Chevron at their Club meeting, which District Governor 1-M Bill was honored to bestow upon her. Bill had the pleasure of inducting Tracy into the Westville Lions Club years ago.
Bill Wallpe joined the Danville Lions in 1976 and has held several board positions, including serving as its president. He has been a stalwart volunteer for the annual Chili Day, Christmas meal deliveries, Salvation Army Red Kettle, Diabetes Awareness Days, Vision awareness and fund-raising efforts, recycling efforts, and more. District Governor 1-E Bill Wallpe was first elected to that position in 1988-1989. The second time he accepted the designation of District Governor 1-M (formerly 1-E) was in 2020-2021. Bill’s involvement with Danville Lions began when he was a young child with vision problems.
If you are interested in becoming a member of the Danville Lions Club, please contact a current club member or call District Governor 1-M Bill Wallpe at (217) 474-9210. Now, more than ever, as citizens we all need to sharpen and increase our focus and personal commitment to creating a stronger, healthier community in which all can live, learn, grow, develop, and live fully and freely in peaceful concert with our neighbors.
A final note: I strongly encourage you to take a look at joining the Danville Lions Club. I joined after I retired from United Way because of services Lions rendered to someone in our community who reached out to me at United Way in desperation having cancer, losing her job, her health, and her eyesight. I contacted the Danville Lions and they connected her with resources for eye exams and treatments to help her weather this storm. After she called me with grateful tears to tell me what Lions had done for her, my decision was made to become a member. To this I add, drawing upon my four decades of volunteer and employment experiences in Danville, I assure you there are endless possibilities of volunteer avenues for citizens to embrace. From other local service clubs, to churches, to hospitals, both VA and local, schools, youth and senior organizations, food pantries, and so much more, there is no end to how each of us can use our God-given talents to serve each other. I urge us all to examine our strengths that we can offer to our community (I call it “what makes your heart sing”) and get involved for the greater good! Thank you.
