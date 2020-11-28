A recent article in the New York Almanack reminds us that claims of election fraud did not begin with this year’s allegations. The presidential election in 1884 was also controversial, as reported in newspapers of the day. Some reported that Grover Cleveland was the winner; others cited that James Gillespie Blaine had won. Read this article at https://tinyurl.com/yxb9xlfx . Also, the wiki encyclopedia offers its version at https://tinyurl.com/y6oh5z6c . In this age of “instant news” via TV and the Internet it is almost incomprehensible that our ancestors had to depend on newspapers for the news of the day. Have you asked older family members if they have voted and for whom?
Does your family have a coat of arms?
Shopping malls across the United States will, no doubt, be offering reproductions of coats of arms to holiday shoppers again this year. Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter has one word to describe such an item: “Balderdash!” His article, at https://tinyurl.com/y386azxb , reports that “there is no such thing as a family coat of arms.” The study of heraldry is most interesting but is often misunderstood. Read his article and don’t be misled during your holiday shopping.
New ordering system For SS-5A person wishing to apply for a Social Security number does so by filling out an Application for a Social Security Number, or SS-5 form. Genealogists love this form because it contains vital family information (e.g., date and place of birth, names of parents, etc.) as well as a signature. Judy G. Russell’s (The Legal Genealogist) article on November 16 provides details on the new ordering system which can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y2ohddpq . Her November 18 article, at https://tinyurl.com/yxkyujb7, describes “an alternative resource… but not as good,” the free Numident database at the National Archives’ site, Access to Archival Databases (AAD). The SS-5 is the original; the Numident (short for Numerical Identification) is a derivative “second-generation” database. Readers’ comments and list of sources also provide helpful information.
Joe Beine has a helpful website, “The Social Security Death Index: A Genealogy Guide for Searching Online,” at https://tinyurl.com/txaycdd . The site provides a link to the Social Security Administration’s request form for a deceased individual’s social security record (found at https://tinyurl.com/yyjsfg72) . Be sure to request #1—a photocopy of the ORIGINAL application.
Missouri posts census slave schedules
The Missouri Secretary of State has published a website containing US federal census slave schedules for Missouri in 1850 and 1860 at https://tinyurl.com/y5qbl8e3 . The site includes links to each county’s schedules. It is important to note that the census enumerators were told to record the names of slaves who were 100 years old or older; however, only about half of those over 100 are named. RootsWeb has posted a list of those 43 slaves age 100 or older along with census page, slaveholders’ names, slaves’ names (when available, with age, gender, color) and remarks. View this list at https://tinyurl.com/y4xx987s.
