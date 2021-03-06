The return of the red-winged blackbirds to the bird feeder is a sure sign winter is about to fade away. Their happy song brought to mind a person I always looked forward to returning from Florida in the spring. He was Fred Vinson, who became a Florida snow bird during his sunset years.
Fred always described himself as a 19th century man because he grew to manhood before the calendar replaced the 18 with a 19. When he discovered I had an interest in local history, he became a great source of events from the past. When he was in Florida, after a day of challenging the fish on Lake Okeechobee, he would sometimes write me a long letter in the evening. The letters contained his memories and amusing stories of days gone by.
During his long life, Fred worked at various things including storekeeping and banking. He was an astute observer of humanity, and he had great memories of the old general stores that existed in the springtime of his life.
He remembered well early stores located in the little railroad villages of Oakwood, Bronson, Muncie, and Fithian in central Vermilion County. He was also familiar with general stores that existed in other places, including Newtown, Glenburn, and Belgium Row.
He recalled they were a gathering place when he was growing up, especially for the men. At that time a number of the regulars who spent a little spare time visiting with neighbors at the stores were veterans of the Civil War. Fred noted he knew a number of the veterans but he heard very little about the great war. He said it seemed that was a topic they only discussed among themselves.
He became more appreciative of the people who ran the old general stores after he became a storekeeper. “I had electricity and refrigeration. They had ice and winter,” he noted. “They sold fresh meat out of an iced meat box, and made good use of freezing temperatures in the winter months.” Salt was used extensively to cure meat.
Long before he ran his own store he recalled he worked as a “chore boy” in an establishment. It was a short term employment, but educational. He observed he was “green” and young and this qualified him to be the target of any mischief the regulars who whiled away their time at the store could invent. He nearly lost his job when one of the regulars said he had a message for him, he was to go to the railroad station and wait on a delivery. After the train arrived and there was no delivery he returned and learned he had been duped. He said it was a learning experience and summed it up as good natured fun.
The enterprise he worked in handled everything from coffee to caskets he recalled. He didn’t say where it was but it was possibly Fithian, because a store there was one of the last in the area to handle coffins in the late 1800s. The place where he worked also handled heavy barrels of staples. Taking care of the molasses barrel was one of his least favorite tasks.
He remembered when the regulars gathered, the weather provided a topic for conversation if there was no imminent crisis for them to discuss and offer a solution for. Then as now, past weather events seemed to grow in stature with the passing of time.
I always looked forward to Fred’s return from Florida but I also looked forward to the informative letters he wrote while there. They always had a whimsical line added below the address. Among them “Next Capital of the U. S. A.,” “Mid America’s Fastest Growing City,” and “A Suburb of Bronson” — Vinsonisms on envelopes that still bring a smile more than a half century after they were written.
