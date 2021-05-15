Luck? Fate? Whatever you call it, I hit the jackpot 50 years ago this month, when I was hired as the stock boy at Lehmann Bros. Ace Hardware and Automotive, 34 N. Hazel St.
In May 1971, I was 16 and a junior at Schlarman. I’d been mowing grass and shoveling snow for pay for years, but it was my first “real” job. For $1.50 an hour, I unloaded trucks, stocked shelves, swept floors and helped customers.
Most teenagers skip from part-time job to part-time job. Not me. I loved the job and my bosses. I worked there — part-time after school, and full-time on weekends and during school vacations — until January 1977. By then, I had graduated from college and was starting my first “real” reporting job.
Ace Hardware was where you could buy one bolt, one nut, one faucet washer, nails, onion sets, pots, pans, concrete mix, tools, glass, wire, bike tires, Crock Pots, pitcher pumps, clocks, toasters, rope, traps, paint, chain, dog collars, ladders and fruit jars.
The automotive section featured mufflers, brake shoes, spark plugs, alternators, generators, fuses, oil, antifreeze and all the rest. When I started, we still stocked floor mats for Model As. Will Clayton, a former coal miner, was the garage mechanic.
The brick building, which had once been a grocery store, was dusty, cluttered and scuffed, but it had whatever you needed.
It was a true family business. Arch, who once ran a gas station on Madison Square, was the oldest Lehmann brother. Then came Jack and Glenn. All were World War II veterans. Their wives, Evelyn, Lorraine and Barb, took turns working at the check-out counter. John and Mary Lehmann, the brothers’ parents, were retired, but still checked in deliveries, printed price stickers and stuck them on.
The Lehmann brothers grew up in Vermilion Heights and they seemed to know everybody. They were funny, good-natured guys who enjoyed telling a good joke and sharing a goofy story. All three were barber shoppers, and they always warbled bits of old-time songs as they worked. A crew of “regulars” stopped by to talk, laugh and drink pop. They included Ted Brinkman, Chip Runyan, Glenn Trimble, Wayne Julian, Joe Berkowitz, and Bud Cullen, my dad.
I was shy, but the Lehmanns were so kind and friendly to me. They were never bossy. We all worked together, like a caring, happy family. When I graduated from high school, they gave me a beautiful wristwatch. Christmas brought a week’s pay and a slab of bacon. No part-time stock boy gets two weeks of paid vacation, but I did, every year.
The store was sold in 1982, and it closed in 1986. The main building has been demolished.
The Lehmann brothers and their wives became my lifelong friends. All are gone now, but their memory burns brightly. Fifty years later, I can hear them say, “Hey, Kevie! The Ace truck’s here!”
I was lucky. Very lucky.
