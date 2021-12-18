In September of 1909 the Odd Fellows picnic at Williamsport ended up being more spectacular than previously planned. The day started off with the Pence and Williamsport’s bands leading a parade and automobiles bringing up the rear as they moved to Gregory’s Grove on Falls Street. Several speakers spoke before and after the picnic. Afterwards, the Williamsport and Boswell baseball teams played a game at the ball park.
A spectacular event was planned for 5 o’clock. A great crowd gathered on front street and the elevator bridge to witness Prof. Ed Ray ascend in a balloon and then parachute from it. There were 32 ropes attached to the balloon and the safety of the man depended upon preventing the ropes becoming tangled. Before the balloon was inflated the ropes were straightened out and laid down. Mrs. Ray attempted to keep anyone from coming near the ropes, but the crowd kept pushing closer and some boys persisted in playing dangerously close by.
When the balloon was inflated and the guy rope removed it shot up quickly with Prof. Ray on the trapeze bar of the parachute which was attached to the balloon. The crowd was horrified to see a small boy hanging upside down with one leg caught in a rope. The professor had barely gotten settled on the trapeze bar when he
