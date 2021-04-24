“There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.” — Margaret Wheatley
The faces of crime victims are those of our family, friends, neighbors, and community members. In commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 18–24, 2021, the Survivor Resource Center, fellow United Way agencies CRIS Healthy Aging Center and Crosspoint Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter, the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Danville Police Department and the Violence Prevention Task Force are partnering to raise awareness about crime victims’ rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available.
This week we will commemorate the advancement of victims’ rights and highlight issues surrounding victimization by conducting an awareness campaign including billboards, newspaper ads, public service announcements, and resource cards for law enforcement to provide to crime victims. In addition, News Makers with Linda Bolton on 1490 AM WDAN will dedicate the week to the topics affecting our communities and the people working to help crime victims. The Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of NCVRW by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf. This year’s theme— Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.—celebrates the contributions that we all can make toward building trust in our community’s capacity to support the healing journeys of crime victims. The theme is central to the mission of the United Way-an agency that has spearheaded engagement of communities and provides vital assistance to agencies that serve crime victims. Agencies such as the Survivor Resource Center that provides services to survivors of sexual assault and programs to prevent violence and bullying, Crosspoint at the Y that help those effected by domestic violence, CRIS Healthy Aging Center that provide services to those who experience elder abuse, CASA that provides advocacy for children in the court system, as well as many other agencies that provide programs that are vital to the health, safety, and well-being of our children and teens. For additional information about this year’s NCVRW, the local Violence Prevention Task Force, and how to assist victims in our community, please contact the Survivor Resource Center at 217-446-1337, visit our website at survivorresourcecenter.org and follow us on Facebook throughout the week. For additional ideas on how to support victims of crime, visit OVC’s website at www.ovc.ojp.gov.
And be sure to support the United Way! Live United!
