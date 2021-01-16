A Smithsonian Magazine article by Nora McCreevy, and available at https://tinyurl.com/y323deo9, reminds us of previous violent attacks that have taken place on the U.S. Capitol. Although our ancestors did not witness such violence intended to overturn a presidential election, our country has gone through troubled times before and most likely will do so again. Be sure to make note of any personal involvement in political activities in your family’s history.
29 tribes sue over plan to move archives
The proposed plan to move invaluable historical records from the National Archives branch in Seattle, Oregon and sell the National Archives building has prompted 29 Native American and Alaska Native tribes to sue the federal government to stop the closure and sale. Gene Johnson’s Associated Press article, at https://tinyurl.com/y2j2ymou, provides details of this action and also documents the importance of this facility’s records to the individuals involved. The sale is also opposed by all eight U.S. senators and many representatives from Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.
Enjoy a new view and sound
The COVID-19 flu has affected everybody. Not the least of its inconveniences is being confined at home — with the same old views from our windows. A possible choice is getting to see what others view from their windows around the world. Visit Window Swap, at https://tinyurl.com/y2dsyq6o and keep clicking to view brief videos of views from around the world. Over time there are new places to see since no view is permanent. One’s personal perspective of our world will be broadened in the process. Enjoy!
A Smithsonian Magazine article at https://tinyurl.com/y4uuz5cy provides links to free audio tours of the world’s “most relaxing destinations. …From bird songs in an Indian jungle to the flowing waves of a Sardinian beach, a new tool spotlights 50 soothing soundscapes.” (Wouldn’t our ancestors be amazed at the options available to us today!)
Polish research help offered
The Polish Genealogical Society of America (PGSA) is restructuring its Polish genealogical data and offers assistance to any researcher. For example, links to its research databases can be accessed https://tinyurl.com/yykstqsx. Be sure to click on the link to the library’s research policy and read the four types of library services available.
Is it copyrightable?Judy G. Russell (“The Legal Genealogist”) has posted an article that describes whether or not specific information is copyrightable. Basically, “under U.S. law, facts can’t be locked up under a copyright.” Read her important message at https://tinyurl.com/y6xzgt4r as well as the sources and readers’ comments at the end of her article.
Genealogy fun website
A website called Genealogy Fun, at https://tinyurl.com/yxt8rgxk, offers links to some famous people’s ancestry (including Barak Obama, actor James Stewart, Oprah Winfrey and others), some reunion activities, charts and templates, digital scrapbooking suggestions, and more.
Substitute for 1890 ‘lost’ census
Since the 1890 U.S. census was lost in a fire, genealogists have had to rely on other records as substitutes in that 1880 to 1900 gap. Ancestral Findings has posted an article at https://tinyurl.com/y2da3zyl explaining the importance of tax records as a substitute.
