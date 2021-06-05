A month ago, a friend asked, “What would be a good place for me to try hiking the Appalachian Trail?”
“I’d do Maryland,” I replied.
Between 1990 and 2006, I backpacked the entire 2,189-mile trail, from Georgia to Maine. Ever since, I’ve redone sections.
A week ago, I spent five days hiking 42 miles from the Pennsylvania-Maryland line to the Quality Inn in Harpers Ferry, W. Va. It’s a great place to test your appetite for the “AT” without killing yourself.
If you hate dodging flatulent semis on interstate highways – as I do – it’s even nicer. You can take a bus to Chicago, then catch Amtrak’s Capitol Limited, which stops in Harpers Ferry. This time, I took Amtrak’s Chicago-to-New York Cardinal, and got off in Manassas, Va. A friend drove me to Harpers Ferry.
There, several local people are available to shuttle you and your backpack north to Pen-Mar, a county park on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line. Three-sided, rustic shelters have been built along the trail. Because of a late start, I hiked only five miles the first day, to Raven Rock Shelter. A reliable, sweet-flowing natural spring is nearby.
Only two hikers slept in the shelter that night. The rest pitched tents, and I was in a hammock, under a rain fly. It was fun chatting with several who hoped to trek from Harpers Ferry to Mount Katahdin, Maine, then from Harpers Ferry to Springer Mountain, Georgia.
The AT in Maryland is comparatively tame. Still, South Mountain presents some taxing climbs and millions of rocks. On the second day, I hiked about 12 miles to Annapolis Rocks, an exposed outcropping with wonderful views. It’s a popular destination for day-hikers and families.
On Day 3, I ate lunch at Washington Monument State Park, which is famous for a stone tower, shaped a lot like a butter churn, that local people built in 1827. It is said to be the first monument to George Washington. I ended my 10-mile day at Rocky Run Shelter, sleeping without the rain fly, under a clear, star-filled sky.
As I hiked south on Day 4, I met at least a dozen more backpackers beginning their “flip-flop” hikes. Some looked as though they might actually hike nearly 2,200 miles by late this year; others, sadly, were so overburdened, and/or out of shape that I wondered if they’d ever see Pen-Mar.
My last night out was spent at the Ed Garvey Shelter, one of the newer, more sophisticated ones. It is large, with an upper floor and a lower floor, and a spring nearly a half-mile down the side of the mountain. There are two privies, plus wooded sites for tents and hammocks.
The final walk was the easiest – down the mountain from Weverton Cliffs to the old Chesapeake & Ohio Canal. The canal towpath, as flat as a pancake, follows the Potomac a few miles to Harpers Ferry.
Great weather, great people, great hike … and highly recommended!
