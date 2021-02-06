THWARTED GREED
The following article appeared in the October 25, 1899, edition of the Warren Republican.
A year ago last March, E.A. Hawkins was married to his present wife, Jennie. Both were beyond the meridian of life. He was a Union soldier in the State Home at Lafayette and she was the widow of a soldier and was drawing a pension from the government. After the marriage they left the Home and he started a candy kitchen in Lafayette where they remained until early last summer when they came to Williamsport and opened a candy kitchen and ice cream parlor.
Everything seemed to go on pleasantly between the couple until about a month ago when the neighbors detected trouble, but did not know who was to blame. One day Mr. Hawkins said his spouse was insane and had become very abusive. The neighbors thought they could detect strange oaths coming from the woman. In a quiet way they began to investigate, but little or nothing was discovered until Dr. Coffman was called upon to assist Mr.Hawkins in letting go of his wife. It appeared that Mr. Hawkins wanted to live alone and have sole control of the stock which wife had purchased with her pension money, about $500. To this end he made up a great story about his wife, telling that she had become so peculiar and abusive that he could not live with her; that something had to be done, that his wife was unsound in her head.
Accordingly, Dr. Coffman summoned a woman physician from West Lebanon and they proceeded to hold an inquest to determine Mrs. Hawkins’s sanity. In their judgment, they decided she was of unsound mind and should be sent to Indianapolis to the insane hospital. After this the papers were made out and everything was gotten ready to forward the woman to the hospital. Mr. Hawkins was happy. He was anxious to hasten in every way her departure. Sympathy was with Mr. Hawkins who endeavoring to keeps his poor heart from breaking into a thousand pieces on account of his great sorrow was soaking his hide in Williamsport whiskey.
Mrs. Hawkins was also unhappy. Friends stepped in and said they did not believe she was insane. Drs. Delancey and Swank were summoned and she was examined with questions until they were fully convinced she was perfectly sane. The friends saw there was a plot laid by the husband to get rid of his wife and take possession of the property. Mrs. Hawkins at once swore out an affidavit against her husband charging him with abuse and maltreatment. He was arrested and found guilty and fined $19.00. He declined to pay and went to jail in preference. He was finally given the opportunity to leave town forever which he did. Mrs. Hawkins continues to sell candies and ice cream at the old stand, but the G.A.R. and her citizens are making an effort to get her re-instated in the Home where she can properly be taken care of. When she married she forfeited her pension and she has no income and no relatives to help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.