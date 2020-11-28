It was a rather startling announcement to wake up to. The news headlined the proclamation by Boris Johnson that no more gas powered cars would be sold in Great Britain after 2030. That news was a little frightening, with the one up-man-ship nations sometimes practice, the U.S. could be banning petrol gulping machines next month. I always had a soft spot for gasoline powered vehicles.
In the early 50s my brother had picked up an old Buick some where, a 1936. He was married and had left home, but he stored the machine on the farm where I lived. It was a mammoth sedan with a an 8 cylinder engine. The vehicle’s body had some noticeable bumps and bruises and the motor had a few minor hiccups. But it did run and he planned to tune it up some day. On rare occasions he let me pilot it down gravel roads under close supervision.
On one fine summer day my cousin Bob was visiting and we were the only ones home. Alone with the Buick, sitting there in the garage, keys in the ignition. It seemed a shame not to take it out for a little drive on the gravel road in front of the farmstead. Neither of us had a driver’s license but we were teenagers, nearly.
The Buick fired right up, with a fine explosion of power. It was also an indication the mighty machine needed a muffler. Bob was first behind the wheel after I had maneuvered it out of the garage. He had a bit of a problem shifting the manual transmission, because he was short, but he mastered it with a bit of grinding of the gears. When he was shifting he had trouble seeing over the steering wheel but there was little traffic on the country road so that was not a serious problem.
It was a half mile to the paved turnpike that connects Oakwood to Bronson. The original goal was for Bob to drive to the turnpike and I would drive back. But there was a second option, if we crossed the turnpike, there was miles and miles of gravel roads. Interstate 74 was still over time’s horizon, so it did not block our way. If we crossed that little ribbon of concrete, half the state of Illinois would open up. It wasn’t a hard decision.
One of the early lessons of the tour was cornering. After a near catastrophe where the Buick ended up inches from a fence, future turns at graveled intersections were made at a crawl. Bob also decided to drive in a low gear to avoid the grinding sounds of the transmission.
The only one we encountered on the excursion of a few miles was Glenn Illk. He was mowing his roadside and he stopped when we approached. I knew Glenn and he greeted us like it was the most normal thing in the world to see a couple of kids touring in a monster Buick. He inquired about our destination and was told we were just driving the gravel roads. Glen seemed to think that was a good idea and he suggested we stop at his house just down the road. He said he was going back there and he thought we might need some refreshments. That sounded like a good idea, we switched drivers and Bob piloted the Buick to Glenn’s house. He slid it into the driveway with a flourish and didn’t hit a thing.
Glenn’s wife Gladys seemed a little more surprised than he had when she learned we were traveling in the Buick. When she provided the refreshments they were both interested in where we were going next. The Muncie single lane paved road was just a hop and a skip west of Glenn’s house. There wasn’t much traffic on the Muncie slab and it ascended right up the California Ridge. It seemed that might be the next destination.
Glenn agreed that was not a bad idea but he had what he considered a better one. He told us it just so happened he was about to go down our way and he would like to follow us home, just in case we experienced any trouble with our vehicle. He also thought it might be a good idea if I drove, to give Bob’s legs a rest. His idea wasn’t negotiable, so that is what we did. Gravel roads all the way.
He didn’t follow us up the drive when we arrived home, he just waved and went on by. My brother Harold was the only one home when we delivered his car back to the garage. He just looked it over and asked if we had a nice ride. He also moved the Buick to his place the next day. Glenn recalled the road trip with a smile over the years when we would meet.
There is nothing quite like your first solo flight in an automobile when you are young. I wonder if starting one of the electric cars that seem to be the future will produce the kind of exciting explosion that old 36 Buick did when it fired all eight cylinders on that summer day. I doubt it, but that is progress.
