J.F. Hildenbrand, Green Hill’s postmaster, was ordered to close the post office on August 13, 1904, after serving the community for 71 years. The post office at Poolsville was established in 1883. The office was petitioned for under the name of Milford, which the town was known as, by Dr. Poole, who was a resident at the time. As there was already a post office named Milford in Indiana, those in Washington D.C. decided to compliment Dr. Poole by naming the post office Poolsville. This caused quite a bit of confusion as the town which had been known as Milford for several years had a post office named Poolsville.
Newton Morgan was the first postmaster and owned a general store in town. He received his goods via Wabash River steamboats and later via the Wabash and Erie Canal. Nathan Biddlecome was the second postmaster. T.C. Bailey was appointed in 1861 and served 12 consecutive years. He was later reappointed and served eight more years. It was during his last year in office, that the name of the town and post office was changed from Poolsville and Milford to Green Hill.
For several years the post office only received mail once a week by horseback from Lafayette to Bloomington, Ill. In later years, they received mail twice a week with a direct route to and from Lafayette. Afterward, a route was established from Independence to Otterbein via Green Hill and in a short time they received daily mail from Green Hill to Otterbein. In 1902, mail was delivered to the post office by a rural route carrier from Otterbein.
Mail would now be delivered by rural route carriers from Otterbein and Independence to individual homes. Residents would have the convenience of having the mail delivered to their homes, but the men would have to find a new place to congregate to chew and smoke, and swap stories.
Rainsville post office closed August 8, 1904, and mail would be delivered by rural carriers from Oxford. It was one of the oldest post offices in western Indiana having been established in 1836. Rainsville was laid out by Jacob Rains in 1833. A year or two previously, he had built a rude mill along Pine Creek.
Jonas Crickbaum, the village tavern keeper, was the first postmaster. The mail was carried on horseback weekly from Lafayette to Poolesville to Rainsville. After the establishment of the Oxford post office, Rainsville received its mail from Oxford. For a number of years, a few Benton County settlers rode to Rainsville to collect their mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.