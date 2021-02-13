It is the year 1863, and the Civil War is raging. To honor the soldiers who died at the Battle of Gettysburg, a Presidential Address is about to begin. But Abraham Lincoln has mysteriously disappeared.
The most popular daytime talk show features a host who, through compassion and sincerity, captures the hearts of millions. But Oprah Winfrey has gone missing.
Two leaders, both at the top of their fields, whose loss would rip a gaping hole in history. But wait.
Before Lincoln was a president, before Oprah was famous, would they still be considered to be leaders? The answer to this question is found in a book by Mark Sanborn titled, “You don’t need a title to be a leader.” Using Sanborn’s ideas, today’s article examines a different type of leader called, “True Leaders” or TL’s.
1. Sara (13) and Zoe (14). A young girl sits alone at a circular table, smack dab in the middle of the cafeteria. Like clusters of grapes bobbing down a swift river, students pour into the lunchroom.
Soon, her table becomes an island surrounded by a boiling sea of social cliques – jocks, nerds, prom-queens. As the rude students pass by, dagger-eyes are thrown at the “new kid.” But when two boys begin to toss wads of bread at her, a tall girl with a commanding voice struts up and asks, “ok if I sit with you?” The moment she sits down, the bread throwing stops.
“Hi, I’m Zoe, what’s your name?”
“I’m Sara. Why did you sit with me?”
“I’m an Army brat, moved all over, so I know what it’s like to be the new kid. Also, those bread throwers – they ganged up on my younger brother, so...”.
Sara interrupts, “so the enemy of your enemy is your friend, right?”
“Hey, cool Sara. Care to join my Army?”
2. Coach Strong. The new high school basketball coach, Mr. Strong, has a policy of playing every player. When angry parents complain that their team is losing games because of his new policy, the Athletic Director (AD) confronts the coach.
Coach Strong speaks openly, “My job is to teach these young men about life, not just sports. They are learning what it means to belong to an organization where every single player is valued. Team unity has already born fruit. No one has quit because they were only bench warmers, and the better players are now helping the others to improve their game”.
The AD, who only cares about winning, shouts, “Here are seven letters to the school board calling for your resignation.”
Coach Strong gently places a thick packet on the AD’s desk. “Here are 37 letters calling for my contract to be extended.”
3. Janitor Mason. Mr. Mason has been the janitor for the grade school for 30 years. When he is told that budget cuts require him to cut back his hours, he responds calmly: “I will stay after hours without pay, and will continue to do what I have always done, as well as finish building the new ‘Haunted Mansion’ for Halloween night.”
Zoe, a coach, and a janitor who created a Halloween night. What motivates these TL’s? To answer, let’s examine three myths about leaders.
Myth 1: To be a leader, you must have a title. Fact: Titles do not make one a good leader. In factories, when day-to-day problems arise, who fixes them, the supervisor? No, it is the worker who, for decades, has acquired the skills to fix problems. No title.
Myth 2: Leaders are born with special talents. Fact: Leaders are taught the skills of leadership. When I lived and worked in Sweden, I learned of a program to train the best and brightest young Swedish students in leadership. This program taught future diplomats, politicians and leaders-to-be, skills such as communication, motivating others, and how to speak and write with clarity. When I was asked If America had such a leadership program, I said it was rare for American students to pursue a political career.
Myth 3: A leader is one who wields power over others to accomplish monumental goals. Fact: A true leader is one who serves others. By helping others fulfill their heart’s desire, TL’s create a world which is better and kinder for all. TL’s like Zoe, Coach Strong and Mr. Mason, do good deeds because it is the right thing to do. They know it is right because their hearts tell them so. (The content of this article is for educational purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for treatment by a professional. The characters in this story are not real. Names and details have been changed to protect confidentiality.)
Reference: “You Don’t Need a Title to be a Leader”, Sanborn, Mark, 2006.
