Sausage, anyone? Jimmy Dean sausage and Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches are tasty, but do they have to keep using old recordings of Jimmy Dean’s voice to hawk them on TV? The country music star/sausage king died in 2010, at age 81 … while watching TV. He taped his last commercial in 2004, when food-giant Sara Lee dropped him. But his voice archive remained. Excerpts began rising from the grave in 2018. A little creepy.
• Masks and free enterprise. Leave it to American ingenuity … in most places, the anti-COVID face mask is a basic, no-frills protective device. In the good ol’ U.S. of A., it’s all about choice and self-expression. There must be thousands of options. I’ve seen them with animal faces, with flags, with mottos, with toothy smiles and sad frowns. Mine was fashioned from a green and gold Boy Scout neckerchief, like the one I bought in 1965 when I joined Westville Troop 34.
• The U.S pullout in Afghanistan. The chaotic withdrawal ends our longest war and a trillion-dollar attempt to build a democracy in an altogether foreign land. Our efforts there, and elsewhere, made me think of the Rudyard Kipling poem, “Arithmetic on the Frontier.” In it, the poet speaks of the enormous expense of educating a British soldier, then transporting him to a war zone on the frontier of India. There, he is quickly killed by an unlettered peasant with a two-bit musket and a steady eye. “No proposition Euclid wrote; no formulae the textbooks know; will turn the bullet from your coat,” the poem goes. “ … The odds are on the cheaper man.”
• Rise, shine and learn. Each morning, I turn to the Associated Press website for a rundown of U.S. and world news, then scan two newspapers online. After that, it’s The Writer’s Almanac, a blog provided by Garrison Keillor, of A Prairie Home Companion fame. It’s a lovely mix of poetry and history. There’s a short poem, a “This Day in History” account and a story about some notable – famous, infamous or forgotten — who was born on this date. It’s a nice way to start the day. I also like Exploring London, a daily look at all things London – police stations, flowers, statues, streets, churches, even the last execution (in 1941) in the Tower of London. As Samuel Johnson said, when you are tired of London, you are tired of life.
• Corn time. Living in the Midwest isn’t for everybody. Hot, humid, summer days. Brutal, face-numbing winter blasts. No mountains. No oceans. A prairie landscape that can resemble the lunar surface, minus all those interesting craters. But each summer, sweet corn makes up for all that. To me, one of the delights of living where I live is stopping at a farm stand and walking away with a bag of plump, just-picked, sweet-as-candy sweet corn. Who needs London?
