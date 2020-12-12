Smoke would have curled into the air from the fireplaces of the cabins in the small settlement of Danville in the winter of 1830. The homes were nestled among the hazel bushes on the bluff above the Vermilion River. Native Americans still came to the village to trade furs with Guerdon Hubbard at his trading post, but their numbers were declining as they visited the sight where a village of their ancestors once existed. The abundant fur bearing animals they depended on for trade were also about gone.
Amos Williams lived with his family in one of the small cabins on South Clark Street. Calling the dirt path in front of his home a street was a stretch, but naming streets was a sign the settlers had hopes Danville would eventually grow into something more than what it was. A street name also provided means for an address. That was important to Amos because he was postmaster in the settlement, had been since Danville was officially born in 1827. One room of his cabin was the official post office.
Amos had assisted in laying out both Edgar and Vermilion County in Illinois. Among his accomplishments he is also credited with recording the first laws in each county. But it was in Danville, the seat of Vermilion County, where he held nearly every public office.
As Danville struggled to become more than a crude frontier settlement in the early 1830s, Amos received a letter from his brother-in-law Reverend Asahel L. Risley in 1833. It told of a wonderful new invention that would improve the quality of his life and make household work easier for his wife Martha. Amos learned Asehel was thrilled with a new Stanley stove he purchased that year.
The Reverend extolled the virtues of his new stove in several paragraphs. The praise was so high that Amos could probably have warmed his hands on the glowing remarks when they arrived in the letter written in Lower Alton on November 20. Asehel declared the stove was so modern that it “Does almost everything itself.” He also pointed out, “With this stove Martha could, in ordinary health, cook for three times the number of your family.” He explained in detail the wondrous things the Stanley would do. It was one of the first successful rotating cooking stoves.
Amos probably smiled when he read the letter from his exuberant brother-in-law. Asahel was a prolific letter writer with a fine sense of humor. He was also a dedicated circuit riding Methodist minister whose name appears on many couples marriage records in scattered communities in pioneer Illinois.
Amos may have considered buying one of the stoves. As the Reverend pointed out, it would have definitely been an improvement over cooking over the open hearth. But Amos was a cautious man, not given to making rash decisions. It would cost $50 to purchase one of the stoves and have it shipped from New York to Danville by way of Perrysville, Indiana. That was a princely sum of money in 1833.
There was also the fact Amos was accustomed to pioneer ways. He had existed for years on the frontier where a crane stood on one side of the fireplace with diverse hooks to hold cooking pots over the fire. There was also the old reliable Dutch oven with legs that kept its contents above the hot coals of the fireplace
Still, Amos eventually decided one of the stoves would be an improvement because he bought one in 1837. By then the Stanley had been improved and the price delivered to Danville had dropped from $50 to $37.80. That was quite a savings in an economy where cash was as scarce as the proverbial hen’s teeth.
Two days after Christmas that year, a stove that reputedly “Does almost everything itself” was delivered to the Williams’ home. Amos may have said, “Merry Christmas, Martha!”
