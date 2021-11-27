“Since 2015, The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office has successfully reunited seven Purple Hearts with their owners or heirs.” The treasurer’s office currently has 11 Purple Hearts, part of its Unclaimed Property from inactive safe deposit boxes, to return to their rightful owners.
The surnames and last known cities connected to the families that rented the safe deposit boxes containing the Purple Heart medals: CAWTHON, Portland, Oregon; WILSON, Chicago; BURNS, Homewood; MOORE, Peoria; SMITH, Oak Park; GORSKI, Darien; TUTTLE, Decatur; ALEXANDER, Channahon; ISBELL or SHAYER, Chicago; STEWARD or VANHASSELACRE, Round Lake; and WEIST, O’Fallon, Illinois.
Anyone who recognizes a name, and knows they lived in the city, should contact the treasurer’s office. See details at https://tinyurl.com/yh93yx9j.
On December 13, 2016, the Purple Heart awarded to Korean War Veteran Corporal John W. Naylor of Springfield was returned to his daughter, Barbara Ann Reynolds. Hopefully these 11 medals can be returned to family members.
Handwriting tutorial online
Brigham Young University’s Script Tutorial website “offers guidance in the deciphering of documents written in handwriting styles or alphabets no longer in general use.” Anyone seeking help with handwriting written in English, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, or Latin should visit https://tinyurl.com/5bnhknh4.
Be sure to click on the link to “Introduction to Paleography” and read the General Guidelines.
UK’s railway photos donated to museum
A railway family’s 100-year old photo collection has been donated to the National Railway Museum in York “after being found in the back of a wardrobe.” The collection of 21 images include glass negatives and paper prints taken by George Stainton who worked for the London & North Western Railway from 1871. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/tbrvmxyh. These photos “provide a unique snapshot of life on the railways at the turn of the century.”
Ratified Indian treaties online
Judy G. Russell (“The Legal Genealogist”) has posted an article, Treatying History, with information and links to the 374 ratified Indian treaties that are “almost all” available digitally online. These “Indian treaties are the most valuable documents in terms of reading the original language and the government promises and realizing what was never delivered.” Read information on this “terrific resource” at https://tinyurl.com/2uyh6mvr.
New post limits death index access
According to a recent article in Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter, at https://tinyurl.com/3b2sfthv, the National Technical Information Service (NTIS, part of the US Department of Commerce, has posted a notice on limiting access to the Death Master File (which genealogists refer to a the U.S. Social Security Death Index, the SSDI.) It is also noted that it will be “extremely difficult for individuals to meet the requirements.” Sad news for researchers!
New marital status category in 1950 Census
As genealogists anticipate viewing data on the 1950 U.S. Federal Census beginning on April 1, 2022, it should be noted that this census has a new category for marital status: “separated.” Read Marian B. Wood’s article with details and possible ramifications at https://tinyurl.com/dnvj4vdv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.