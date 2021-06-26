Independence Day was a special day in two ways for Eugene Orr of Hoopeston. It was not only the birthday of the nation but also the day he arrived in the United States after being wounded in World War II.
“I was wounded on Valentine’s Day and landed in Boston on Independence Day,” he recalled when I interviewed him in 1991. He had taken part in the invasion of North Africa. Because of his serious wounds he was discharged from the army in 1943.
“Independence Day was always special for me, but there was no fireworks the day I returned because everything was going into the effort to win the war. But we all observed it with reverence. I thought of all the men who were never coming home and I felt lucky to be one who did,” he said.
Private Ray Taber from Danville was on New Guinea in the southwestern Pacific on that long ago Independence Day. He had been wounded earlier in the fighting with the Japanese but had returned to duty. He reported on the celebration the soldiers held there to commemorate the birth of the nation.
A highlight of the celebration was horse races on a makeshift track the soldiers established. The horses were captured from the Japanese but the animals were not unfamiliar with the English language commands of their new owners. The Japanese had previously seized the horses from the British at Singapore.
True American ingenuity was displayed in the construction of the improvised sulkies used in the trotting and running events. Seats from downed Japanese airplanes were used as seats in the two wheeled vehicles. A battered Ford, captured from the Japanese, was used by “track officials” to officiate the races. Private Taber was accompanied at the event by his detachment’s mascot, a kangaroo.
Eighty-four years before the two Vermilion county soldiers celebrated Independence Day during World War II, there was a grand celebration of the nation’s birthday along the Middle Fork River in Pilot Township. James Kilpatrick, publisher of the Vermilion County Press, reported a thousand people gathered by the flowing stream on July 4, 1859. Among the festivities were speeches by prominent members of the community. In the next decade, Kilpatrick would be fighting in the Civil War to preserve the nation the speaker’s were honoring at the event.
William H. Webster, Raymond Hanford, and John M. Lesley addressed the large audience. Webster was a young Methodist preacher who would make his mark as a minister in Illinois and would also be a lifelong advocate for improving the educational system in Vermilion County. Hanford had just received his law license and would serve as an officer in the coming Civil War. Following the war he was a Vermilion County judge. John M. Lesley was a civic leader and a lawyer who tutored many others to become attorneys. Hanford was his former student.
There were also a multitude of people who honored the birth of the nation in their own private way. Belle McDougal was among them. Among her possessions was a small faded American flag with 48 stars. Her flagpole was a sapling she had trimmed and set deep in the ground next to the front door of her small, frame farm home. Two large fence staples spaced at the top of the pole were there to secure the flag. A small step ladder was used to attach the stars and stripes to the staples.
Belle’s Horse Shoe Bottom farm was located at the end of a gravel road above the Salt Fork River. It was certainly a road seldom traveled. But if you did happen to visit Belle on Independence Day, you would be met by Old Glory proudly flying in a July breeze.
Independence Day. Truly a time to celebrate.
