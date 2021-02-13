Happy Valentine’s weekend! In honor of Cupid, I’m going to throw out some love in this column.
I work with a great group of people. I’d like to hold my co-workers trophy high for their efforts in keeping Danville Area Community College safe, open, and functioning as normal as possible.
DACC’s trustees, administrators, faculty, and staff have been flexible, innovative, and compassionate throughout this entire ordeal. As a united force, our goal has been to insure student success and completion in a healthy, accessible learning environment that works for every individual student. They have been “pivoting” at a rate that would make Ross Geller proud.
While the faculty have been setting the foundation to educate through an extended closure for a couple of years, many of our students were not enthused about or equipped for online learning. Beyond coursework, college staff had to insure that student services like Academic Advisement and Financial Aid remained accessible, even when the campus was closed or operating under reduced in-person contact.
Thanks to the judicious allocation of federal CARES Act money, DACC’s finance office worked with student services to create the Technology Equipment Loan Program (TELP) to put laptops, hot spots, web cams, etc., in the hands of students who wouldn’t otherwise be able to participate in online classes. Recognizing that returning to “normal” operations wouldn’t be happening in the near future, but online learning isn’t everyone’s first choice, College leaders approved a 50 percent discount for fully online courses. Many courses morphed into hybrid delivery, combining online learning with limited in-person instruction in order to give students the benefit of both.
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been hard on the economy. Food insecurity – already an issue for college students in this country – multiplied exponentially during this crisis. The DACC Foundation staff and donors went above and beyond to keep our campus food pantry stocked and open for distribution to students, even when classes went online.
Now that we’re into our 11th month of dealing with the pandemic crisis, we’ve come almost full circle. In a typical February the DACC Foundation staff and volunteers would be out of the office most days, taking their “How to Complete the DACC Foundation Scholarship” show to area high schools and community groups. Since meeting with large groups is out of the question this year, Foundation Executive Director Tonya Hill and Scholarship Coordinator Gina Davis filmed an instructional video that walks applicants through each step of the process to apply for more than 550 scholarships valued at over $600,000. The video is available on DACC’s YouTube site and on the Foundation’s scholarship page: www.dacc.edu/scholarship. The deadline to apply for a 21-22 scholarship is March 8.
Finally, none of these efforts would have mattered if DACC’s outstanding Maintenance and Building Services staff hadn’t been at the top of their games. These men and women have gone above and beyond to keep college facilities clean, disinfected, and safe for the rest of us.
